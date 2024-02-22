MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England announces playing XI for Ranchi Test; Robinson, Bashir to play

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir come into the squad in place of Mark Wood and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 13:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shoaib Bashir of England during a net session at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India.
Shoaib Bashir of England during a net session at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shoaib Bashir of England during a net session at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England, on Thursday, announced its playing XI for the fourth test against India at Ranchi with the team making two changes from the heavy defeat at Rajkot.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir come into the squad in place of Mark Wood and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Bashir, who made his Test debut at Vishakapatnam, picked four wickets in the game, including that of captain Rohit Sharma and centurion Shubman Gill, but was overlooked for the third Test.

The team has retained Jonny Bairstow who has had a below-par series so far with the bat. Reports in the press suggested middle-order batter Dan Lawrence could get a game, but the visitor has stuck with the 98-test veteran.

The team also continued with 41-year-old pacer James Anderson, despite calls to give him a game’s rest from some quarters.

England will hope to recover from the demoralising loss in the previous Test and tie the series going into the final game at Dharamsala.

England 4th Test squad
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

