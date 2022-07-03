IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3: Pujara, Pant build on lead after Bairstow leads England fightback

India was 125 for three at Stumps against England on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Sunday.

Having taken a first-innings lead of 132 runs, the visitor has extended its overall lead to 257 with seven wickets remaining in its second innings.

At close of play, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were batting on 50 and 30, respectively.

India bowled out England for 284 in its first innings.

Jonny Bairstow was the most successful batter for England as he smashed 106 off 140 balls. He added 66 with skipper Ben Stokes (25) before forging a 92-run partnership with Sam Billings (36).

The Indians' made 416 all out in their first innings.

England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Bairstow (12) and Ben Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease.