IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets

India vs England, Tests: All the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the IND vs ENG first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

Published : Jan 25, 2024 06:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach T Dilip during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach T Dilip during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach T Dilip during a practice session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium | Photo Credit: PTI

The much-anticipated Test series between India and England is set to kickstart on Thursday with the first of five Tests taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:

IND vs ENG: Head to head in Tests
Matches played: 131
India wins: 31
Drawn: 50
England wins: 50
Latest result: ENG beat IND by 7 wickets - Birmingham 2022
IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests
IND (highest score) vs ENG: 759/7d in 190.4 overs (2016; Chennai)
IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 42 all-out in 17 overs (1974; Lord’s)
ENG (highest score) vs IND: 710/7d in 188.1 overs (2011; Birmingham)
ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 81 all-out in 30.4 overs (2021; Ahmedabad)
IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Karun Nair - 303 (2016; Chennai)
IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Vinoo Mankad - 8/55 (1952; Chennai)
ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Graham Gooch - 333 (1990; Lord’s)
ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Fred Trueman - 8/31 (1952; Manchester)
IND vs ENG: Head to head record in India
Matches played: 64
India wins: 22
Drawn: 28
England: 14
Latest result: IND won by an innings and 25 runs (Ahmedabad, 2021)

Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average 100s
Sachin Tendulkar 32 2535 193 51.73 7
Joe Root 25 2526 218 63.15 9
Sunil Gavaskar 38 2483 221 38.20 4
Alaistar Cook 30 2431 294 47.66 7
Virat Kohli 28 1991 235 42.36 5

Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI
James Anderson 35 139 24.89 9/43
BS Chandrasekhar 23 95 27.27 9/107
Anil Kumble 19 92 30.59 10/233
R. Ashwin 19 88 28.59 12/167
Bishan Singh Bedi 22 85 29.87 7/100

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

