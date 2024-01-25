IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets

The much-anticipated Test series between India and England is set to kickstart on Thursday with the first of five Tests taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:
IND vs ENG: Head to head in Tests
IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests
IND vs ENG: Head to head record in India
Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|32
|2535
|193
|51.73
|7
|Joe Root
|25
|2526
|218
|63.15
|9
|Sunil Gavaskar
|38
|2483
|221
|38.20
|4
|Alaistar Cook
|30
|2431
|294
|47.66
|7
|Virat Kohli
|28
|1991
|235
|42.36
|5
Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|James Anderson
|35
|139
|24.89
|9/43
|BS Chandrasekhar
|23
|95
|27.27
|9/107
|Anil Kumble
|19
|92
|30.59
|10/233
|R. Ashwin
|19
|88
|28.59
|12/167
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|22
|85
|29.87
|7/100
