IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets

The much-anticipated Test series between India and England is set to kickstart on Thursday with the first of five Tests taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:

IND vs ENG: Head to head in Tests Matches played: 131 India wins: 31 Drawn: 50 England wins: 50 Latest result: ENG beat IND by 7 wickets - Birmingham 2022

IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests IND (highest score) vs ENG: 759/7d in 190.4 overs (2016; Chennai) IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 42 all-out in 17 overs (1974; Lord’s) ENG (highest score) vs IND: 710/7d in 188.1 overs (2011; Birmingham) ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 81 all-out in 30.4 overs (2021; Ahmedabad) IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Karun Nair - 303 (2016; Chennai) IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Vinoo Mankad - 8/55 (1952; Chennai) ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Graham Gooch - 333 (1990; Lord’s) ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Fred Trueman - 8/31 (1952; Manchester)

IND vs ENG: Head to head record in India Matches played: 64 India wins: 22 Drawn: 28 England: 14 Latest result: IND won by an innings and 25 runs (Ahmedabad, 2021)

Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average 100s Sachin Tendulkar 32 2535 193 51.73 7 Joe Root 25 2526 218 63.15 9 Sunil Gavaskar 38 2483 221 38.20 4 Alaistar Cook 30 2431 294 47.66 7 Virat Kohli 28 1991 235 42.36 5

Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests