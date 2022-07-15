Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 combined with crucial cameos from Moeen Ali and David Willey as England cruised to a 100-run win over India in the second ODI at Lord’s in London on Thursday. England has levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Defending 246, Topley and David Willey bowled a probing spell in the channel with the new ball. Topley got both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out in quick succession. Rohit was beaten on the inside edge by one that came in and hit him in front, while Dhawan was strangled down the leg side.

Rishabh Pant, promoted to No. 4, fell for a five-ball duck when he hit a full toss from Brydon Carse straight to mid-on. Virat Kohli struck a few trademark boundaries before chasing a wide ball from Willey to be caught behind.

There was a brief 42-run fifth wicket partnership between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, but once the latter fell to Topley, India’s chase fizzled out. The visiting side was bowled out for 146 in the 39th over. The decider will be played in Manchester on Sunday.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as England was bowled out for 246 with an over to spare.

He finished with 4-47, including a burst of 3-18 in 16 balls that accounted for key batters Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes as England slumped from 72-1 to 87-4.

England, on the third anniversary of its dramatic World Cup final victory at Lord's, was indebted to two players who didn't feature in that match -- Moeen Ali and Willey -- for getting past 200.

The left-handers put on 62 in 13 overs after coming together at 148-6 after India captain Rohit won the toss and opted to field first on a green-tinged pitch.

Moeen top-scored with 47, while Willey, who should have been out for one and was dropped again on 23, made 41.

England were unchanged despite a batting collapse on Tuesday that was followed by a mauling for their attack.

India recalled Kohli, who missed the Oval match with a groin problem.

Jason Roy heaved Mohammed Shami over deep midwicket for six before, on 23, he flicked first-change Hardik straight to deep square leg.

Fellow opener Jonny Bairstow looked in good touch. But he was bowled for a run-a-ball trying to slog sweep Chahal, who then had Root plumb lbw for 11 when the world's top-ranked Test batter missed a sweep.

Buttler managed just four before he was bowled by a Shami inswinger to leave England reeling at 87-4.

Stokes, playing one reverse sweep too many, was lbw to Chahal for 21.

Liam Livingstone, hit flush on the helmet first ball by a Shami bouncer, made a run-a-ball 33. But having hit Pandya for a six and a four off successive deliveries, he pulled the next ball straight to deep square leg.

Moeen, who pulled Prasidh Krishna for a six, repaired some of the damage before he holed out off Chahal with Willey, reprieved on one when Krishna dropped a simple chance at fine leg, slogging a catch in the deep off Bumrah.