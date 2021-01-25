India vs England: Ben Stokes lands in Chennai, to undergo quarantine

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes arrived in Chennai on Sunday along with a few other English cricketers who are not a part of the on-going England-Sri Lanka Test series.

They will undergo a period of quarantine at Hotel Leela Palace and will commence training only from February 2.

The rest of the England team, currently in Sri Lanka, will land in Chennai on Wednesday.

It appears that the ECB has requested the BCCI to conduct all the four Tests of the series under closed doors with no spectators.

TNCA secretary R.S. Ramaswamy told Sportstar that there had been no communication yet to this effect from the BCCI to the TNCA.

At this point, it was not clear whether journalists would be allowed to cover the matches.

The first of the two Tests in Chennai begins on February 5. The next two Tests would be played in Ahmedabad.

Ramaswamy also said paceman Sandeep Warrier, who has been called up by the Indian team management as a net bowler, will represent Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament on January 26 and then fly to Chennai to join the Indian team.