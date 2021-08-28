Ollie Robinson: 'I am learning so much from Jimmy Anderson'

Ollie Robinson, the player of the match at Headingley, has acknowledged James Anderson’s help in his comeback after being embroiled in a racial abuse controversy earlier in the season.

”I am learning so much from Jimmy Anderson. Since I’ve come into the England environment, he’s been one of my closest friends. I speak to him every day,” Robinson said. “He showed me the grip for the wobble seam ball before this match and I practised it in the nets. Then I tried it in the game here and it went quite well.”

England captain Joe Root was full of praise for the lanky pacer who decimated India’s batting order on Saturday. “Ollie has been phenomenal. He’s had a big influence on all the Tests he’s played,” Root said.

“We knew how skillful he was but it was a question of whether he could back it up in his third spell with an old ball. He has shown he can do that time and time again with big workloads under his belt.”