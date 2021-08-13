ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: England hits back after Anderson takes five to restrict India to 364

England seamer James Anderson claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests as the resurgent host restricted India to 364 in its first innings before reaching 119 for 3 after the second day of the second Test at Lord's on Friday (August 13).

The 39-year-old finished with figures of 5 for 62 while Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson took two wickets each as England fought back with early strikes to ensure India did not bat it out of the game after resuming the day on 276 for 3.

HIGHLIGHTS - ENG v IND, 2ND TEST, DAY 2

India pegged England back early in the final session as fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had Dom Sibley caught at short mid-wicket for 11 before bowling Haseeb Hameed for a first-ball duck, but the host got out of a tight spot.

Joe Root was on 49 - with India burning two reviews after Siraj hit the skipper on the pads - with Jonny Bairstow on six at the close after opener Rory Burns fell late in the day for 49, trapped lbw by Mohammed Shami.

Earlier, India overcame the departures of its overnight batsmen to ensure a strong total as Rishabh Pant scored a breezy 37 while Ravindra Jadeja made 40 before both fell to Wood.

PERFECT START

Having dominated a rain-hit opening day, the visitor lost K. L. Rahul for 129 on the second ball as the opener drove a half-volley from Ollie Robinson straight to Sibley at cover. England improved on its perfect start as Anderson removed Ajinkya Rahane for one with the first delivery of the next over, forcing the batsman to poke at an outswinger that landed in skipper Joe Root's hands at slip.

With half the side gone for 282 to expose a long tail, Pant responded in typically attacking fashion by pulling Robinson for two boundaries after a slashed effort for four off Anderson.

He then charged down the wicket to smash Wood through extra cover with fellow left-hander Jadeja happy to play sedately at the other end and frustrate England. However, Pant edged a quicker delivery to Jos Buttler before England struck again in the following over, as Mohammed Shami chipped one to Burns at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali.

Anderson, who only made the side after overcoming a tight quad following the drawn first Test, dismissed Ishant Sharma lbw before Jasprit Bumrah became his fifth victim.