IND vs ENG: Joe Root crosses 9000 runs in Test cricket

England captain Joe Root completed 9000 runs in Test cricket during his side's first innings against India at Lord's on Saturday.

Batting in reply to India's total of 364, Root came in again with England in trouble at 23/2 on day two. Root then took on the mantle of leading England's recovery before reaching his 22nd Test ton in the second session on day three.

Root became the 16th batsman to cross the milestone when he reached 113* off Jasprit Bumrah in the 86th over of England's innings. Root is just the second England batsman behind Alastair Cook to reach the mark.

Root reached the feat in his 195th Test innings making him quicker than Cook who got there in 204 innings. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara remains the fastest batter to 9000, reaching the mark in just 172 innings.

The 30-year-old has been in prolific form in 2021, leading the run charts in whites with over 1100 runs comprising five hundreds at 64.28*.

Root's second hundred of the series (seventh overall in 39 innings), helped him better his stunning record against India in red-ball cricket. Root also went past the 2000-run mark against India in Tests during the innings, making him the second Englishman behind Cook to do so.