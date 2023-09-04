India vs Nepal LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NEP match today?

India will take on Nepal in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Monday.

The teams will be meeting for the first time in a One-Day International and the winner will join Pakistan in the Super 4s.

Asia Cup points table

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 4.

Where can I watch the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.