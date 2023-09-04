MagazineBuy Print

India vs Nepal LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NEP match today?

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Here is how you can watch the India vs Nepal match that will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Monday.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 07:04 IST

Team Sportstar
India and Nepal will be meeting for the first time in an ODI on Monday.
India and Nepal will be meeting for the first time in an ODI on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket
infoIcon

India and Nepal will be meeting for the first time in an ODI on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

India will take on Nepal in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Monday.

The teams will be meeting for the first time in a One-Day International and the winner will join Pakistan in the Super 4s.

Asia Cup: Bumrah returns to India citing personal reasons

READ |IND vs NEP Pallekele Weather Updates

Asia Cup points table

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 4.

ALSO READ | IND vs NEP Dream11 prediction

Where can I watch the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
NEPAL: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
