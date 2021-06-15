Cricket Cricket India squad for WTC final vs New Zealand: Siraj, Vihari in 15-man team Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav made the final 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2021 18:32 IST India captain Virat Kohli. Team Sportstar 15 June, 2021 18:32 IST The Indian team announced a 15-man squad for the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which begins on Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.India 15-man squadRohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman SahaMore to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :