Cricket Cricket Southampton weather LIVE updates Wednesday India vs New Zealand WTC Final: Reserve Day unlikely to be hit by rain at Ageas Bowl Southampton weather update today WTC IND vs NZ final LIVE: Wednesday 23rd could see a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine in Southampton. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2021 07:49 IST Play is likely to start on time on the sixth day of the inaugural WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 June, 2021 07:49 IST The Southampton weather forecast for Day 6 of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday is promising, with sunny intervals predicted."A chilly start in some rural areas, otherwise, it will be a fine and dry day with sunnier skies for many. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday, with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C," according to the UK Met Department. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score WTC Final Test, Day 5: India takes lead as Rohit, Pujara rebuild WTC final, Southampton, 5th day: New Zealand holds advantage despite Shami's 4 for 76 WTC Final India vs New Zealand: Two fans evicted for misconduct WTC Final: Have always been an attacking bowler, says Shami Important one-off games like WTC final should not be played in UK: Pietersen The play was called off on Friday (day one) and Monday (day four) without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, after 64.4 overs on day two, the third day saw Kane Williamson & Co. dominate India, with New Zealand reaching 101/2 before bad light forced stumps. Earlier, Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 217. New Zealand was bowled out for 249. India was 64/2 at stumps on day five.Chances of rain - Wednesday, Southampton - According to UK Met departmentTime (UK)7:00am10:00am12:00pm02:00pm05:00pmChances of Rain<5%<5%<5%<5%<5%