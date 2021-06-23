Southampton weather LIVE updates Wednesday India vs New Zealand WTC Final: Reserve Day unlikely to be hit by rain at Ageas Bowl

The Southampton weather forecast for Day 6 of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday is promising, with sunny intervals predicted.

"A chilly start in some rural areas, otherwise, it will be a fine and dry day with sunnier skies for many. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday, with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C," according to the UK Met Department.

The play was called off on Friday (day one) and Monday (day four) without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, after 64.4 overs on day two, the third day saw Kane Williamson & Co. dominate India, with New Zealand reaching 101/2 before bad light forced stumps. Earlier, Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 217. New Zealand was bowled out for 249. India was 64/2 at stumps on day five.

Chances of rain - Wednesday, Southampton - According to UK Met department