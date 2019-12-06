India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I in Hyderabad: Kohli and Co. start as favourites against Windies

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first T20I between India and the West Indies in Hyderabad.

Here's what Andre Russell told Sportstar about Kieron Pollard and the West Indies team:

"I think we’re on the right track. Things are going to take time before we actually get back to where we want. We have a good leader in Pollard. Carlos [Brathwaite] was also a good leader but I think everyone thought that West Indies needed a change. We did make a change. It’s a very good change. Pollard is a strong guy where you have that leadership in him. I’ve seen him display that once he’s in the captaincy. We have to make sure that we do what we have to do and try and give him the support that he needs."

This will be the first T20 match between the two teams with Kieron Pollard as the Windies captain. His short stint has been a mixed bag so far, with a 3-0 win over Afghanistan in an ODI series and a 2-1 defeat in the following T2OI series. It's early days yet.

India and the West Indies have faced each other in six T20 Internationals over the last 13 months. From Lauderhill to Lucknow, these fixtures have produced the same result every single time — an Indian win.

So the ordinary fan might be forgiven any lack of enthusiasm when the two teams meet again this month, for a three-match T20I series that begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kohli has thrown his weight behind struggling teammate Rishabh Pant. He insists that Pant needs to be given the space to perform| Kohli: ‘If Pant misses a chance, people can't shout MS is in the stadium’

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says the Indian team has been doing well, but the T20I series will also be an opportunity for his side to prove its mettle| We are here to play some good cricket, says Pollard