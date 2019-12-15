Who is Brian Lara's favourite Indian cricketer?

“K. L. Rahul. I think he's got tremendous style. And he is, maybe, the prettiest batsman to watch in the world at the moment. The way he plays and his technique is unbelievable. And I just love

watching him play cricket.”



These words coming from Brian Lara should be music to Rahul’s ears.



The 50-year-old revealed his choice when answering questions from budding golfers at the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday.



“Virat Kohli, of course, is a machine and he scores a lot of runs. And he's, may be, the greatest batsman in the world and maybe, one of the greatest batsman that ever lived. But when it comes to style, I just love lying in my bed and just watch K. L. Rahul bat all day!”

And who was Lara’s favourite Indian bowler from the present team?



Lara, who charmed the hearts of all present with his honesty and sense of humour, was quick to say, “My favourite bowler in the Indian cricket team, that I would like to face, is Virat Kohli. I think, I could smack him around!



Even before the laughter settled down, Lara said, “But I think Jasprit Bumrah is someone, may be, he is best in the world, when he is fit. And he’s a little awkward because of his action and coming from very short run up. So he would be my one, that I least want to face. And Kohli could be the one that I can (target). At my age, I can still play some shots off his bowling.”