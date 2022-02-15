NZ W vs IND W: Amelia's 119 helps New Zealand take 2-0 lead against India

New Zealand Women went 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series with a three-wicket win over India in Queenstown on Tuesday.

Chasing 271, New Zealand was reeling at 55/3. But Amelia Kerr stepped in and in the company of Maddy Green, resurrected the innings with a 128-run stand for the fourth wicket. Amelia top-scored with 119 off 135.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India, snaring four wickets while giving away 52 runs. The spinners - Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1 for 53), Poonam Yadav (1 for 41) and Deepti were incisive but Harmanpreet Kaur (1 for 63) bore the brunt of the New Zealand batters

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Mithali Raj (66 not out) and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (65) scored half-centuries to help India reach 270 for 6 in 50 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 270 for 6 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 66 not out, Richa Ghosh 65; Sophie Devine 2/42).