MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I’m a turtle right now, not rabbit: says Hardik on his bowling workload management

Pandya has been used sparingly as a bowler in international matches in recent times due to a spate of injuries. He bowled three overs in the first match and took one wicket giving away 17 runs.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 12:14 IST - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s captain Hardik Pandya bowls against West Indies’s openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023.
India’s captain Hardik Pandya bowls against West Indies’s openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Hardik Pandya bowls against West Indies’s openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India ODI stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has admitted that he is right now “a turtle not a rabbit”, but is keen to increase his bowling workload to prepare himself for the World Cup at home in October-November.

Pandya has been used sparingly as a bowler in international matches in recent times due to a spate of injuries -- shoulder and back to be precise. He bowled three overs in the first match and took one wicket giving away 17 runs.

He, however, went wicketless in the second ODI here on Saturday, conceding 38 runs from 6.4 overs.

Plagued by injuries, Pandya, who last played Tests for India in September 2018, has limited himself to only playing white-ball cricket. “My body is fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup. I’m a turtle right now, not the rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on,” Pandya said after India’s disappointing six-wicket defeat in a rain-marred second ODI here.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: ICC inspects venues at Bengaluru, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian team management’s decision to rest regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired as the visitors were bowled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. The home team chased the target with 80 balls to spare, with captain Shai Hope top-scoring with an unbeaten 63.

But Pandya said going into the third and final game on Tuesday, with the series tied at 1-1, would be more challenging and exciting.

“To be honest, you want to be going 1-1 to the third game as it’ll be more challenging and exciting. They will be tested, we will be tested now that the series stands 1-1. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players,” he said.

None of the India middle-order batters could cope with the pace, bounce and turn at the Kensington Oval pitch, with Romario Shepherd (3/37) and Gudakesh Motie (3/36) tormenting the visitors.

“We didn’t bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman (Gill) hit fielders and got out. Disappointing, but many things to learn,” said Pandya, who himself got out for seven off 14 balls.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia

India lost five wickets for 23 runs in just 7.2 overs after the opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan (55 off 55 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 49 balls), which hurt the team’s cause after West Indies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl.

“The way our openers batted, especially Ishan, struck it well and is good for India. Shardul (Thakur) got us back in with his bowling. Hope and Carty batted well and got them through.” West Indies captain Hope said his team produced a “complete performance”.

“It was a complete performance. Very satisfied, the aim was to get back to the series. We gotta win one more and need to come back strongly.

“We gotta put in the effort, and today we displayed the right attitude, need to replicate that in all disciplines. We want to tick the boxes and get the right result in the final game,” he said.

Hope, who was adjudged player of the match, was also satisfied with his performance.

“I’m happy as long as my contributions lead to the win. When things are difficult, you gotta find ways to score quickly. So you gotta run hard, we got twos which helped.”

Related Topics

India /

West Indies /

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I’m a turtle right now, not rabbit: says Hardik on his bowling workload management
    PTI
  2. Hazratullah Zazai leads Durban Qalandars to first Zim Afro T10 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East Zone collapses to 143/8; Central gets nine wickets vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  4. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in mixed team compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on India

  1. I’m a turtle right now, not rabbit: says Hardik on his bowling workload management
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Captain Hope guides West Indies to morale-boosting win over India
    Team Sportstar
  3. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  4. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
  5. Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan A humbles India A by 128 runs to win title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I’m a turtle right now, not rabbit: says Hardik on his bowling workload management
    PTI
  2. Hazratullah Zazai leads Durban Qalandars to first Zim Afro T10 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East Zone collapses to 143/8; Central gets nine wickets vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  4. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in mixed team compound archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment