MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India thumps West Indies by 200 runs to secure series win

India, which again rested skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the game, rebounded from the defeat in the second ODI, to hand West Indies a 200-run win.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 02:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Kyle Mayers walks off the field bowled by India’s Mukesh Kumar during the third ODI.
West Indies’ Kyle Mayers walks off the field bowled by India’s Mukesh Kumar during the third ODI. | Photo Credit: Ramon Espinosa/AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ Kyle Mayers walks off the field bowled by India’s Mukesh Kumar during the third ODI. | Photo Credit: Ramon Espinosa/AP

India crushed West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI to secure a series win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. 

Indian bowlers, led by pacers Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur, wrapped up West Indies for 151 to rope in the win, after a concerted effort from its batting lineup.

After being sent out to bat by West Indies skipper Shai Hope, India, which continued to be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, amassed a mammoth 351.

RELATED: India vs West Indies Highlights

The visiting side started on the right foot, with openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill dominating the opening phase of play. The left-right duo found boundaries with ease and as they put on a 143-run stand inside 20 overs.

Kishan was the more brutal of the two, with the wicket-keeper batter employing the pull shot to great effect. West Indies thought it found a way back in the game when it dismissed Kishan and No. 3 batter Ruturaj Gaikwad quickly.

India vs West Indies Scorecard

But Sanju Samson, along with a well-settled Gill ensured that the advantage gained wasn’t ceded. The Kerala batter showed not hesitation in taking on the Caribbean bowlers, as he scored three sixes in the first 13 balls he faced.

Though India slowed down after the dismissal of Samson and Gill, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya ensured his side finished on a high. The all-rounder was ruthless in the death as he scored boundaries for fun to take India beyond the 350-run mark.

West Indies’ reply began on the wrong foot, with pacer Mukesh providing the early breakthroughs.

The right-arm bowler was accurate and persistent as he drew errors from the opposite batters, to leave the home side tottering at 17 for three inside seven overs.

Fellow pacers Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat added a couple more wickets to ensure the match was more or less secured, before Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph delayed the inevitable with some mighty hits.

Thakur would return to mop up the tail to claim a four-wicket haul as India secured its second-biggest in the format against West Indies.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

West Indies /

Hardik Pandya /

Sanju Samson /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India thumps West Indies by 200 runs to secure series win
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Highlights: India beats West Indies by 200 runs, wins series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Chess World Cup: Adhiban, Priyanka into second round, Harsha misses out
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on India

  1. IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India thumps West Indies by 200 runs to secure series win
    Team Sportstar
  2. I’m a turtle right now, not rabbit: Hardik on his bowling workload management
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Captain Hope guides West Indies to morale-boosting win over India
    Team Sportstar
  4. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  5. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India thumps West Indies by 200 runs to secure series win
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Highlights: India beats West Indies by 200 runs, wins series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Chess World Cup: Adhiban, Priyanka into second round, Harsha misses out
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment