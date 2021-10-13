BCCI extends deadline for purchase of document for interested IPL team bidders

The BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for the purchase of the Invitation to Apply - a document needed by those parties interested in purchasing a team in the Indian Premier League - till October 20, 2021.

In a communique, the BCCI announced: "The ITT will be available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of INR 10,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable."

The governing council of the IPL had issued the ‘Invitation to Tender’ document on August 31, and had extended the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10.

Those who purchase the tender will be eligible to bid for the two new teams to be included in the tournament 2022 onwards.