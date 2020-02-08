Anderson eyes England comeback for Sri Lanka Test series

James Anderson has told England's selectors he wants a seat on the plane to Sri Lanka next month.

England's record wicket-taker says he has recovered fully from the broken rib sustained during the second Test victory over South Africa in early January.

That blow forced him to miss the third and fourth Tests, which England won to secure a 3-1 series success.

Anderson said he was now "all healed" from his rib setback and doing gym work - welcome news for England, given Jofra Archer will miss the Sri Lanka series because of an elbow injury.

"I've been training for a few weeks now, getting my bowling back up to speed. I feel really good," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"The aim for me is to get fit for whatever is next and, at the moment, that is Sri Lanka.

"With a broken bone, you are just waiting for that to heal, you've not lost any fitness. It's about building my bowling back up now. We've got a month before that tour, so we have to just wait and see what the selectors think."

"If I'm fit I want to be playing for England, wherever that might be," he said.

"I showed in South Africa that I can still do it abroad. I think I've been unlucky in the last few months with injuries, but I think my record before that has been pretty good injury-wise."