New Zealand v England, 2nd test Day 3 LIVE: Day three updates, NZ vs ENG updates, streaming info

NZ vs ENG LIVE Score, Day 3: Follow the live updates, match stats and more from the second Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington.

Last Updated: 26 February, 2023 03:15 IST
England remains in control after Day 2 and will look to seal the match, starting Day 3 with a healthy 297-run lead.

Story so far: Day 2 report

James Anderson validated his elevation to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings with a lethal opening spell as England took control of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Anderson snared 3-37, sending the Black Caps crashing to 138-7 when rain forced an early end to day two in Wellington, after England declared their first innings at 435-8.

Spinner Jack Leach also took three scalps, leaving New Zealand staring at a 297-run deficit with three days remaining.

Red-hot England is on course for a sweep of the two-match series, having won the first Test by 267 runs at Mount Maunganui with the same mix of aggressive batting and potent new-ball bowling.

Joe Root was unbeaten on 153 when captain Ben Stokes made his assertive declaration, leaving the tourist half an hour to attack the Black Caps top order before lunch. Read more.

SQUADS

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Where to watch New Zealand vs England Test in India?

The New Zealand vs England Test is being streamed online on the Amazon Platform in India.

