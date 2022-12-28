Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach

Russell Domingo has resigned as the Bangladesh head coach two days after Bangladesh’s 0-2 home Test series loss to India.

Domingo replaced Steve Rhodes in September 2019 after the BCB sacked the latter following the 50-over World Cup that year.

“We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus had said earlier. “You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.

“In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don’t just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There’s less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series.”

Under Domingo, Bangladesh won the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, its first-ever Test in New Zealand, an ODI series in South Africa and at home against India.