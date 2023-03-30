Best finish — Runner-up (2020)

Delhi Capitals heads into the season after a lukewarm performance in the 2022 edition. In a major blow on multiple fronts, DC captain Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the season after an unfortunate accident in December 2022. David Warner, who has taken up the position in Pant’s absence, is an able replacement on the leadership front. DC retained its youthful core from last season and improved its batting stocks by adding Manish Pandey, Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw.

Strengths: Brimming with a mix of young Indian talent, Delhi’s squad has players built for the future. The in-form India all-rounder Axar Patel - promoted as Delhi’s vice-captain - leads the list. Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav and the left-arm seam duo of Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed hold abundant promise.

Weaknesses: Batting and balance. While its overseas batters provide options, Capitals does not possess enough home-grown batters that it can rely on. Barring the enigmatic Shaw and the seasoned Pandey, the others are still an untested lot. The team is also short on all-rounders besides Axar and Mitchell Marsh.

David Warner (captain): Warner’s recent form is a cause for concern. However, the 36-year-old has been an outstanding batter in the IPL over the years. The Australian swashbuckler is also among the most successful players to ace the leadership role in the tournament. Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title in 2016, averages 47.83 for 2840 runs as captain — the best among all leaders (min. 2000 runs).

Best overseas player - Mitchell Marsh: Marsh’s spellbinding knocks in the recent ODI series against India have offered a tease of what the Australian could bring to the table. Marsh’s fiery presence will be handy for Delhi at No. 3. Since 2021, Marsh has racked up 1397 runs in the slot at a near-40 average and 136.96 strike rate. The 31-year-old has also amassed 10 fifties and a century in the period, making him the player to watch out for.

Best Indian player - Axar Patel: It has been Axar’s home season, more so with the bat for India. The left-hander exhibited his range of stroke-making and batsmanship during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, where he emerged as the second-leading run-getter (264) for India. In January, the 29-year-old slammed a 31-ball 65 — his career-best — in a T20I against Sri Lanka. Axar topped it with another cameo to help India clinch a series win. While he’s been short on wickets, the vice-captaincy role comes as a boost for Axar.

Best uncapped player - Mukesh Kumar: Bengal seam spearhead Mukesh has made waves in the domestic circuit, particularly with the red ball. Mukesh’s impressive control and proficient swing bowling have made him a regular in the India A setup. The 29-year-old has earned a hefty Rs 5.5 crore contract from the Delhi Capitals without prior experience in the league — an investment of faith in his ability.