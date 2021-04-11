IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Dhoni fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate Chennai Super Kings captain M. S. Dhoni was fined for his team's slow over-rate during the IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 08:31 IST M. S. Dhoni during the IPL 2021 contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 08:31 IST Chennai Super Kings captain M. S. Dhoni was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during its IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.REPORT - Raina marks return with trademark 50Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw scored half-centuries as Capitals won the contest by seven wickets; it was Rishabh Pant's first win as captain.As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Dhoni was fined ₹12 lakh. According to the code of conduct, Dhoni will incur a fine of ₹24 lakh if his team is found to have a slow over-rate a second time; additionally, each member of his team will be fined ₹6 lakh and 25 percent of their match fee.For all subsequent over-rate offences during the competition, the captain will be fined ₹30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next league match. Each member of the team will be fined ₹12 lakh and 50 percent of their match free.CSK next plays against Punjab Kings, on April 16. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.