IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Dhoni fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

Chennai Super Kings captain M. S. Dhoni was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during its IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw scored half-centuries as Capitals won the contest by seven wickets; it was Rishabh Pant's first win as captain.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Dhoni was fined ₹12 lakh. According to the code of conduct, Dhoni will incur a fine of ₹24 lakh if his team is found to have a slow over-rate a second time; additionally, each member of his team will be fined ₹6 lakh and 25 percent of their match fee.

For all subsequent over-rate offences during the competition, the captain will be fined ₹30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next league match. Each member of the team will be fined ₹12 lakh and 50 percent of their match free.

CSK next plays against Punjab Kings, on April 16.