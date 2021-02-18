Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 Auction: Harbhajan Singh gets Rs 2 crore bid from KKR, Piyush Chawla goes to Mumbai India and IPL veteran Harbhajan Singh found a Rs 2 crore bid from Kolkata Knight Riders in the second round while Mumbai Indians roped in Piyush Chawla for Rs 2.4 crore. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 18:09 IST Indian Premier League veterans Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh found themselves at different ends of the spectrum at the IPL 2021 Auctions on Thursday. - TWITTER Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 18:09 IST Indian Premier League veterans Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh found contrasting bids come their way at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.Chawla, who set a base price of Rs 50 lakh, found a hefty Rs 2.4 crore contract with the Mumbai Indians, making it his fourth side in the league after having represented Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings previously.FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Gowtham, Meredith get record bids; windfall for Maxwell, Morris In a disappointing start to his chances at the auction, Harbhajan Singh found no takers for Rs 2 crore cap in the initial round of the auction. However, Kolkata Knight Riders sprang up a last-minute surprise as it added the 40-year-old into its armoury in the last round of action where select unsold players were called back. IPL 2021 Auction: Shahrukh Khan to Punjab for Rs 5.25 crore, Bangalore gets Azharuddeen IPL 2021 Auction: We wanted to get an X-factor player - RCB's Mike Hesson on Maxwell IPL 2021 Auction: Jhye Richardson roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore IPL 2021 Auction: Experienced Morris can deal with a price tag like this, says Rajasthan Royals COO IPL 2021 Auction: Chris Morris most expensive buy, goes to Royals for Rs 16.25 crore IPL Auction 2021: Chennai Super Kings signs Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore Harbhajan, was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians for 10 seasons, where he won three titles before Chennai Super Kings in its comeback season from a two-year ban in 2018, roped in the veteran offspinner. Harbhajan, who has 150 IPL wickets to his tally, continued to play a key role for the CSK outfit in 2018 and 2019, however, opted out of the 2020 Indian Premier League in the UAE due to personal reasons.32-year-old Chawla, on the other hand, featured for Chennai Super Kings in a lacklustre 2020 season where he picked up six wickets from seven games.Mumbai Indians has bolstered its spin department with the addition of Chawla, the third-highest wicket taker in IPL history with 156 wickets in 164 matches to his tally. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.