IPL 2021 Auction: Harbhajan Singh gets Rs 2 crore bid from KKR, Piyush Chawla goes to Mumbai

Indian Premier League veterans Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh found contrasting bids come their way at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.

Chawla, who set a base price of Rs 50 lakh, found a hefty Rs 2.4 crore contract with the Mumbai Indians, making it his fourth side in the league after having represented Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings previously.

In a disappointing start to his chances at the auction, Harbhajan Singh found no takers for Rs 2 crore cap in the initial round of the auction. However, Kolkata Knight Riders sprang up a last-minute surprise as it added the 40-year-old into its armoury in the last round of action where select unsold players were called back.



Harbhajan, was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians for 10 seasons, where he won three titles before Chennai Super Kings in its comeback season from a two-year ban in 2018, roped in the veteran offspinner. Harbhajan, who has 150 IPL wickets to his tally, continued to play a key role for the CSK outfit in 2018 and 2019, however, opted out of the 2020 Indian Premier League in the UAE due to personal reasons.

32-year-old Chawla, on the other hand, featured for Chennai Super Kings in a lacklustre 2020 season where he picked up six wickets from seven games.

Mumbai Indians has bolstered its spin department with the addition of Chawla, the third-highest wicket taker in IPL history with 156 wickets in 164 matches to his tally.