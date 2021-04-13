IPL 2021 Match 5: MI v KKR- Head-to-head record, Highest run-getters and Top wicket-takers

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play two-time IPL champion, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 5 of the tournament on April 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to head: (27 matches: MI 21 | KKR 6)

It is safe to say that the MI, over the years, has enjoyed substantial dominance over KKR as it has won 21 matches out of the 27 it has played with the Kolkata team, as compared to KKR’s six.

Last IPL meeting

In the last five encounters, MI holds a massive lead, winning four matches out of the five. Last season, Mumbai won both of its fixtures against Kolkata.

Both teams faced each other last on Oct 16, 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI (149/2 in 16.5 overs) beat KKR (148/5 in 20 overs) by 8 wickets.

In a match where KKR managed to score just 148 in 20 overs, it was always going to be a difficult day at the office.

MI scored the winning runs with 19 balls to spare as De Kock was the star of the show with his powerful 78* off 44 balls. With this, MI beat KKR comfortably by 8 wickets.

With this demolition, MI secured its fifth win on the trot and also reclaimed the top spot in the table.

The first leg between the two teams was memorable for MI because it won its first match of the campaign against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sep 23, 2020. MI (195/5 in 20 overs) beat KKR (146/9 in 20 overs) by 49 runs.

After KKR opted to field first after winning the toss, it had a flying start as Shivam Mavi dismissed the dangerous de Kock in the second over, but Mumbai brushed that setback aside and continued its onslaught against KKR through skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bringing up 150 runs by the 17 over, Mumbai scored 13 runs in the final over to post a total of 195/5.

It was a weak chase by KKR as disciplined bowling and fielding by MI allowed the team to keep KKR at bay, which managed to bring up its hundred in the 15 over.

Despite a last ditch attempt by Pat Cummings, who scored 33 off 12 balls, hitting Bumrah for three sixes in the 18 over, he was dismissed by James Pattinson in the 19 over. Mavi was stumped by Chahar on the final ball of the match as MI sealed its first win of IPL 2020.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present) 823 2. Gautam Gambhir (KKR: 2011-2017) 349 3. Sachin Tendulkar (MI: 2008-2013) 326 Rank Bowlers Wickets taken 1. Sunil Narine (KKR: 2012- Present) 22 2. Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008- 2020) 20 3. Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013- Present 12

Stars from last season