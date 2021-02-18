Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore Here's the complete squad of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 21:24 IST Glenn Maxwell was purchased for Rs. 14.25 crore. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 21:24 IST Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell were the top procurements for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL Auction 2021 today in Chennai. Jamieson, the 26-year-old New Zealand fast bowler, was purchased for ₹15 crore, while Maxwell, the Australian IPL veteran, attracted a price of ₹14.25 crore.RCB had a budget of ₹35.40 crore, and it spent most of that budget to purchase eight players – three foreigners and five Indians.IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bankAustralia all-rounder Dan Christian was the only other costly purchase for the club; he was roped in for ₹4.80 crore. The rest of the players were obtained at their base price of ₹20 lakh.TOTAL SPENT: ₹35.05 croreFinal squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, S. Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Glenn Maxwell. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.