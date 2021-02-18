IPL 2021: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell were the top procurements for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL Auction 2021 today in Chennai. Jamieson, the 26-year-old New Zealand fast bowler, was purchased for ₹15 crore, while Maxwell, the Australian IPL veteran, attracted a price of ₹14.25 crore.

RCB had a budget of ₹35.40 crore, and it spent most of that budget to purchase eight players – three foreigners and five Indians.

IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank

Australia all-rounder Dan Christian was the only other costly purchase for the club; he was roped in for ₹4.80 crore. The rest of the players were obtained at their base price of ₹20 lakh.

TOTAL SPENT: ₹35.05 crore