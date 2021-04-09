IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer undergoes surgery, vows 'lion-hearted' return

India's limited-overs batsman Shreyas Iyer underwent a successful surgery on Thursday after hurting his left shoulder during the India-England ODI series last month.

Iyer, the captain of Delhi Capitals, was ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to the injury and the team management announced Rishabh Pant as the captain of the 2021 edition.

"Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes," said Iyer in a picture shared on Instagram.

Iyer took over as captain of Delhi halfway through the 2018 season from Gautam Gambhir. The team made the playoffs in the 2019 edition and the first final in 2020. Unfortunately, it lost to Mumbai Indians.