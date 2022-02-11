IPL Auction 2022 where to watch, date, time and players list

When and what time is the IPL 2022 auction?

The auction starts at 12 pm on February 12 and 13 at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru. The last mega auction was held in 2018.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 auction live?

The auction will be telecast live on Star Sports and Disney HotStar.

How many players have been retained ahead the auction?

Twenty-seven (27) players have been retained by eight franchises. The two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - have signed three players each.

How many players will go under the hammer, how many slots are available and what is the total purse at the auction?

Total players: 600 (377 Indian, 223 overseas)

Slots remaining: 217 (147 Indian, 70 overseas)

Total purse available: Rs 561.50 crore

What are the minimum and maximum players each team needs to have in their squad?

Minimum players: 18 (13 Indian, 5 overseas)

Maximum players: 25 (17 Indian, 8 overseas)

What is the distribution of capped and uncapped players?

There are 229 capped players, 354 uncapped and seven players from the Associate nations.

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the auction?

Youngest player: Noor Ahmed (Afghanistan, 17 years)

Oldest player: Imran Tahir (South Africa, 43 years)

Are there Right-to-Match cards available to teams?

No. Right-to-Match cards were available at the last mega auction in 2018.

Who is the auctioneer?

Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer. He has been hosting the IPL auction since 2018.