IPL Auction 2022: How the 10 teams line up ahead of mega auction

IPL Auction 2022: Here's the complete list of players retained and acquired by all 10 franchisees ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru.

Team Sportstar
11 February, 2022 17:14 IST

27 players were retained by eight franchises ahead of the 2022 IPL season.

CSK (Chennai Super Kings)
Ravindra Jadeja
MS Dhoni
Moeen Ali
Ruturaj Gaikwad

KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Andre Russell
Varun Chakravarthy
Venkatesh Iyer
Sunil Narine

MI (Mumbai Indians)
Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav
Kieron Pollard

DC (Delhi Capitals)
Rishabh Pant
Prithvi Shaw
Axar Patel
Anrich Nortje

SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Kane Williamson
Abdul Samad
Umran Malik

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Virat Kohli
Glen Maxwell
Mohd Siraj

RR (Rajasthan Royals)
Sanju Samson
Jos Buttler
Yashasvi Jaiswal

PBKS (Punjab Kings)
Arshdeep Singh
Mayank Agarwal

GT (Gujarat Titans)
Hardik Pandya
Rashid Khan
Shubman Gill

LSG (Lucknow Super Giants)
KL Rahul
Marcus Stoinis
Ravi Bishnoi