IPL Auction 2022: How the 10 teams line up ahead of mega auction

IPL Auction 2022: Here's the complete list of players retained and acquired by all 10 franchisees ahead of the mega auction in Bengaluru.

11 February, 2022 17:14 IST
The IPL Trophy

27 players were retained by eight franchises ahead of the 2022 IPL season.   -  BCCI/SPORTZPICS

CSK (Chennai Super Kings)

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni

Moeen Ali

Ruturaj Gaikwad

KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Andre Russell

Varun Chakravarthy

Venkatesh Iyer

Sunil Narine

MI (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Kieron Pollard

DC (Delhi Capitals)

Rishabh Pant

Prithvi Shaw

Axar Patel

Anrich Nortje

SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Kane Williamson

Abdul Samad

Umran Malik

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Virat Kohli

Glen Maxwell

Mohd Siraj

RR (Rajasthan Royals)

Sanju Samson

Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal

PBKS (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh

Mayank Agarwal

GT (Gujarat Titans)

Hardik Pandya

Rashid Khan

Shubman Gill

LSG (Lucknow Super Giants)

KL Rahul

Marcus Stoinis

Ravi Bishnoi

