IPL auction 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2022 08:56 IST

The Indian Premier League mega auction will get underway in Bengaluru on Saturday. Over the weekend, 600 cricketers will be up for new contracts, with franchises entitled to spend upto ₹561.50 crore to acquire their services.

Among the 10 marquee players, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins could go for megabucks. They are proven performers, who double their value as potential captains. They will pique the interest of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — franchises in search of a concrete leadership group.

Here's how you can catch the auction live.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2022 broadcast on TV?

The IPL Auction 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where do I watch live streaming of IPL Auction 2022?

You can catch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2022 live Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, and latest updates of the mega auction at https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/ipl/ipl-auction/.