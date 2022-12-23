Shakib Al Hasan last player signed in IPL 2023 auction, goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore

Shakib Al Hasan was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 1.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. The all-rounder had initially gone unsold in the second set of players.

The teams recalled the player’s name for the accelerated auction when the two-time champion signed him, the last signing of the auction.

Shakib has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning two titles with the former in 2012 and 2014.

In 71 matches in the tournament, he averages 19.82 with the bat at a strike rate of 124.49. With the ball, Shakib has picked up 63 wickets and bowls at an economy rate of 7.44.

The 35-year-old had gone unsold in the 2022 mega auction in February. The all-rounder was recently reinstated as Bangladesh’s captain for the T20 World Cup.