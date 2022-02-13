IPL auction 2022: Kumble happy for Indian fast bowlers

In his long career as a coach, Anil Kumble has been part of several Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions. By his own admission, the IPL mega auction 2022 has been different with two new teams joining in - the entire auction dynamic has changed.

But the former India captain is happy with the fact that Indian fast bowlers have attracted the franchises. "I am really happy for the Indian fast bowlers. There has been a lot of demand for them, and that's wonderful and they are well rewarded for all their efforts..." Kumble said on Sunday.

"We have retained Mayank and Arshdeep based on the rules. We came into the auction with the maximum purse and we are extremely satisfied with the way things have gone so far. The squad we wanted to put together, we are close to achieving that. We would have wanted a few more players, but that's the auction dynamics - you have to let go and think on your feet and change your strategy. So far, it has been good..," Kumble said, adding that the addition of Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan to the squad has been a good thing.

"In a T20 format, when you put together a new squad, you would want to get a few quality players and also a leadership group. The focus was not only to acquire players, but also acquire some leadership roles and bring a new culture to the franchise. This is a big auction where you have the opportunity to look at players, who you feel can bring it on board..," Kumble said.

Until the lunch session on Day 2, Punjab Kings had a remaining purse of Rs 10.65 crore and Kumble indicated that the team will make a few more bids to get a few more players on board as per the plans.