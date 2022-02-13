IPL Auction Auction Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players after IPL auction 2022 RCB Squad 2022: Here’s Royal Challengers Bangalore's team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:19 IST Virat Kohli is RCB's top retention with a salary cap of Rs. 15 crore. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:19 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :