Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players after IPL auction 2022

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma