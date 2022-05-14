Ambati Rayudu to continue for CSK in IPL

Ambati Rayudu is not retiring from Indian Premier League after this season, the Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has told Sportstar on Saturday, a while after the batter put out a tweet stating that he will quit after this edition.

"I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that's why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring..." Viswanathan said.

On the eve of Chennai Super Kings' game against Gujarat Titans, Rayudu put out a tweet saying, "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey..."

I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) May 14, 2022

Even though he deleted it later, several India cricketers congratulated him for a stellar career in the IPL. However, soon after the tweet was put up, the CSK team management spoke to Rayudu.

"He was just not happy with his performance and maybe that's why he tweeted. But everything is fine, we have had a word and he will be with us," Viswanathan said.

Coming back from ban for being a part of the now defunct, Indian Cricket League, Rayudu started his career in the IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2010. He featured for the franchise till 2017.

However, in the 2018 mega auction, he was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore. The veteran batter has since been a part of CSK. In 2019, soon after being dropped from the Indian team for the World Cup, Rayudu announced his retirement. But a few months later, he came back into the circuit and went on to play for Hyderabad and even in the IPL.

This season, despite CSK's troublesome time in the tournament, Rayudu has 271 runs this season in 12 matches at an average of 27.10. With Ravindra Jadeja leaving the CSK bubble a few days ago following an injury, there were talks of a rift and speculations were rife after Rayudu's sudden tweet.

But CSK top brass got into the act quickly and as Viswanathan claimed, "everything is fine..."