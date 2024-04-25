MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar says wide yorkers are trending but you cannot overdo it up front and waste new ball

The manner in which Mukesh - who relies on seam bowling as his key arsenal, at least in red-ball cricket - is being used in a new role of death over specialist may have surprised a few but the pacer himself was ready for the role.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 18:00 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Delhi Capitals’ Mukesh Kumar in action during match against Gujarat Titans.
Delhi Capitals’ Mukesh Kumar in action during match against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Mukesh Kumar in action during match against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Ever since the Indian Premier League’s 2023 edition, Mukesh Kumar has evolved from being a fringe player into having earned a rare distinction of making his international debut across all three formats in the same series. Besides, the pacer has been unveiled in a new avatar – that of a death over specialist – by the Delhi Capitals.

The manner in which Mukesh - who relies on seam bowling as his key arsenal, at least in red-ball cricket - is being used in a new role may have surprised a few but the pacer himself was ready for the role.

“I was told last season to be prepared for death bowling, so I was preparing accordingly,” says a soft-spoken Mukesh during a round-table chat organised by the franchise.

In an endeavour to enhance his skills, he turned towards Ishant Sharma – his sounding board at the Delhi Capitals – whose rich experience has helped him develop the “slower ball, knuckle ball and wide yorkers”.

Also read | Delhi Capitals beats Gujarat Titans in high-scoring thriller to maintain playoff chances

It reflected in the manner in which he stuck to his plan of bowling slower balls or low full-tosses to defend 18 runs in the last over and help the Capitals edge past Gujarat Titans on Wednesday night.

Jasprit Bumrah helped Mukesh understand the effective usage of the yorker. “I was focusing on yorkers last season but Jassi (Jasprit) bhai made me realise that a yorker’s effectiveness depends on the conditions and the pace of the pitch. If the pitch is slightly slower, an attempted yorker may end up landing in the slot, so I am focusing more on slower ball this season.”

Yorkers never go out of fashion in T20 cricket, but each Indian Premier League season has a flavour of the season when it comes to containing range-hitters. “Wide yorkers are trending this season but you cannot overdo it up front and waste the new ball. You have to try for wickets up front so that’s the risk you take, by bowling in line and risking the batters going after. But it also depends on the conditions as well,” Mukesh says.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Mukesh Kumar /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar says wide yorkers are trending but you cannot overdo it up front and waste new ball
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 25: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo
    Reuters
  4. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  5. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar says wide yorkers are trending but you cannot overdo it up front and waste new ball
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  4. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Can RCB still qualify for the Indian Premier League Playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mukesh Kumar says wide yorkers are trending but you cannot overdo it up front and waste new ball
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 25: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo
    Reuters
  4. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  5. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment