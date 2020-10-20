Axar Patel - the 'unsung hero' of Delhi Capitals steps into IPL limelight

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was dropped from the Delhi Capitals side after two matches, has emerged as the side's trump card in the aftermath of Amit Mishra's tournament-ending injury in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the UAE.

Patel has had an economy rate of under six (5.60) in the nine matches he has played so far. Only Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and Chris Morris have a better economy rate than Axar this season. Last year, he had played 14 games for Delhi and managed an economy rate of 7.13 for 10 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan becomes first batsman to hit two hundreds in two consecutive IPL matches

He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 19.62 so far. Against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, Axar got rid of Punjab captain and orange cap holder KL Rahul by deceiving him in flight.

Nicholas Pooran: misfield, run-out and match-winning fifty, all in an evening's work

Not only has he impressed with the ball but his batting exploits too have come to the fore in IPL 200. Like against Chennai Super Kings, when with 16 needed off the final over, he cleared the boundary three times against Ravindra Jadeja to seal the victory. "But the way Axar struck the ball was amazing to see. Whenever we give the Man of the Match awards in our dressing room, he is always there. He is an unsung hero. His preparation is always on point and he knows what he is doing," is how Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer described Axar's contribution.

The 'unsung hero' has well and truly arrived.