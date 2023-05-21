IPL News

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes leaves CSK camp to join England squad ahead of Ireland Test

Team Sportstar
21 May, 2023
Stokes has returned to national duty as England takes on Ireland on June 1 and is expected to lead the side as the preparation for the Ashes series against Australia heats up.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has left the Chennai Super Kings camp from the ongoing Indian Premier League to join the England squad, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.

CSK acquired Stokes’ services for a staggering ₹16.25 crore during the auction last year but the 31-year-old featured in just two games for the four-time champion, scoring 15 runs and conceding 18 runs in his only over with the ball.

Stokes has returned to national duty as England takes on Ireland on June 1 in a one-off Test and is expected to lead the side as the preparation for the Ashes series against Australia heats up. Meanwhile, Australia and India square off at the Oval in the World Test Championship final, which starts on June 7.

“Home bound for the national duty! We’ll be whistling for you, Stokesy! Until next time!” CSK posted on its official social media handles.

With 17 points from 14 games, the M.S.Dhoni-led side became the second team to be qualified for the playoffs this season with a massive 77-run win over Delhi Capitals. The Super Kings will take on defending champion Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on May 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Lucknow Super Giants too, sealed its spot in the playoffs after posting a one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG currently sits third with the same points as CSK, with only the net run rate separating both sides and will play the second qualifier on May 24 against either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians.

