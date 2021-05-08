Chennai Super Kings procures 450 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) has extended support to the people of Tamil Nadu in the fight against the surging COVID-19 second wave by arranging the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators in the state.

The Super Kings have been spreading awareness through the “Mask Podu” (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season which was postponed earlier this week.

Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid-relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution, the franchise said in a media release.

The first consignment of oxygen concentrators will be used for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres.

“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.