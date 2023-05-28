CSK vs GT IPL final: Rain pushes Chennai vs Gujarat match into reserve day

Torrential rains led to the postponement of the Indian Premier League final between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium to Monday.

On Sunday, dark clouds started hovering around the arena an hour-and-a-half before the scheduled match start time of 7.30 p.m. And within 30 minutes, fans who had nearly filled three-fourths of the humongous stadium were searching for cover.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds, relented around 9 p.m., and much to the supporters’ joy, covers went off and players trooped on to the turf for their warm-ups.

But their hopes were quickly dashed as the heavens opened up again and the rain continued intermittently into the night, turning vast swathes of ground into miniature pools.

On Monday, the same playing conditions as on the original day will apply. In case there is a weather disruption again, the final can start as late as 9.35 p.m. without any reduction in the number of overs. A five-overs-a-side contest can begin at 12.06 a.m. (Tuesday).

According to the IPL’s Match Playing Conditions Briefing Note, circulated for the 2022 edition but not available in the public forum for 2023, in the eventuality of there being no chance of holding even a five-overs-a-side match, the destination of the trophy can be decided via a Super Over, conditions permitting.

If there is no play, GT will be declared champion by virtue of having finished ahead of CSK in the league table. Those thousands of fans who waited well into the night to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers dazzle will definitely want the title to be decided fair and square and on the pitch.