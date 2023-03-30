CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary ruled out of IPL 2023, replacement to be named soon

Chennai Super Kings seamer Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season ahead of its tournament opener against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

CSK is yet to name a replacement. Choudhary is understood be recovering from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The left-arm pacer from Maharashtra was bought by CSK for INR 20 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auctions last year. Choudhary was one of the team’s lead bowlers during a disappointing campaign where it finished ninth on the points table.

UPDATE

The 26-year-old picked up 16 wickets from 13 matches, including a best of 4/46 at an economy of 9.32. Choudhary, however, has not played a competive game since the Vijay Hazare Trophy final for Maharashtra against Saurashtra on December 2, 2022.

CSK had earlier lost all-rounder Kyle Jamieson to injury. South Africa all-rounder Sisanda Magala was roped in to replace him.