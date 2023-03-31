CSK vs GT head-to-head record in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans overall stats, most runs, wickets

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League will kickoff with defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The two teams have met twice in the IPL, with Gujarat getting the better of the four-time champion on both occassions. Gujarat Titans chased down a 170-run target in Pune before the Hardik Pandya-led side overhauled 134 runs in 19.1 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches played: 2 Chennai Super Kings won: 0 Gujarat Titans won: 2 Last result: Gujarat Titans won by seven wickets (Wankhede; May 2022)

MOST RUNS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 2 126 63.00 129.89 73 David Miller (GT) 2 109 - 153.52 94* Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 2 78 78.00 104.00 67*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK VS GT IN IPL