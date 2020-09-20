IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will return to the same venue for the reverse fixture on October 20.

Punjab and Delhi have played some great encounters over the years, including Sam Curran’s hat-trick and K.L. Rahul’s record-breaking fifty. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- KXIP 14 | DC 10)

KXIP and DC have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 14-10.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

KXIP has dominated the recent head-to-head, winning four of the five previous matches against Delhi.





Last 5 matches

DC won by 5 wickets

KXIP won by 14 runs

KXIP won by 4 runs

KXIP won by 6 wickets

KXIP won by 10 wickets

Last encounter:

Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets in Delhi. Batting first, Punjab could only manage to put up 163/7. Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed three wickets, while Rabada and Axar Patel bagged two wickets each. Dhawan’s 56 and Iyer’s unbeaten 58 helped Capital chase the target down in 19.4 overs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Kings XI Punjab: David Miller (322)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (330)

Highest Score in an innings

Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (95)

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (79

Most Wickets

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (14)

Delhi Capitals: Chris Morris (10)

Best Bowling Figures

Kings XI Punjab: Sam Curran (4/11)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (4/11)

Highest Innings Total:

Kings XI Punjab: 202/6

Delhi Capitals: 231/4