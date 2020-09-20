Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in the 2nd game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the UAE on Sunday. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 September, 2020 10:30 IST Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals do not have an IPL title to their names. Skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will look to change that as they kick off their campaigns on Sunday. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 20 September, 2020 10:30 IST Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will return to the same venue for the reverse fixture on October 20. Punjab and Delhi have played some great encounters over the years, including Sam Curran’s hat-trick and K.L. Rahul’s record-breaking fifty. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- KXIP 14 | DC 10)KXIP and DC have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 14-10.Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)KXIP has dominated the recent head-to-head, winning four of the five previous matches against Delhi. Last 5 matchesDC won by 5 wicketsKXIP won by 14 runs KXIP won by 4 runsKXIP won by 6 wicketsKXIP won by 10 wicketsLast encounter:Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets in Delhi. Batting first, Punjab could only manage to put up 163/7. Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed three wickets, while Rabada and Axar Patel bagged two wickets each. Dhawan’s 56 and Iyer’s unbeaten 58 helped Capital chase the target down in 19.4 overs.Last meeting in the UAE:The teams did not face each other during IPL’s short stint in the UAE in 2014.Top Performers:Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.Leading run-gettersKings XI Punjab: David Miller (322) Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (330)Highest Score in an inningsKings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (95) Delhi Capitals: David Warner (79Most WicketsKings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (14) Delhi Capitals: Chris Morris (10)Best Bowling FiguresKings XI Punjab: Sam Curran (4/11) Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (4/11)Highest Innings Total:Kings XI Punjab: 202/6 Delhi Capitals: 231/4 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos