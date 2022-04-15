Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022 with back injury

In a big blow for Chennai Super Kings, fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a back injury.

Chahar, who has also played for India, was procured by the Super Kings for ₹14 crore in the IPL auction. Chahar has been at the NCA in Bengaluru for a month now, recovering from a quadricep tear he picked up during the T20I series between India and the West Indies a couple of months ago.

The Super Kings is languishing in the ninth place in the IPL points table, with just one win in five matches. The club is expected to sign up for a replacement player.

KKR ropes in Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana joins Kolkata Knight Riders as replacement for fast bowler Rasikh Salam for the rest of the season. Salam played two matches this season and has been ruled out with a lower back injury.

Rana has been purchased for his base price of ₹14 crore.

Farhart tests positive for COVID

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored closely by the Delhi Capitals medical team.