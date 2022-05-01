Dhoni shares why he took over as CSK captain from Jadeja

CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni on Sunday weighed in on Ravindra Jadeja's decision to hand the reins of the team back to him.

"I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work," Dhoni said after CSK's 13-run win over SRH. "After that, I insisted he took his own decisions and responsibility for them. At the end of the season, you don't want him to feel that the captaincy was done by someone else, and I'm just going for the toss. So it was a gradual transition.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Umran Malik: Riveting passage of play in SRH vs CSK match

"Spoon-feeding doesn't help a captain, on the field you have to take those crucial decisions and you have to take responsibility for those decisions.

"Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. What I felt was it was affecting his game, because I would love to have a Jadeja as a bowler, batter and a fielder. Even if you relieve captainship and if you are at your best, that's what we want," he added.

Umran Malik bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022, clocks 154 kmph twice

Dhoni returned as the Chennai Super Kings captain, with Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the position after just eight games in charge. A statement from Super Kings said: "Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK."

Jadeja, 33, took over captaincy ahead of this season. His only previous stint as captain was for India Under-19s in a series in 2007.