Umran Malik bowls fastest ball of IPL 2022, clocks 154 kmph

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 154 kph in the 10th over of an IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Sunday.

It was a full ball on the stumps which was driven down the ground for four by CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer, Malik, bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Malik's spell of 4-0-25-5 - the best of IPL 2022 so far - rattled Gujarat's top and middle-order in the 196-run chase. Malik's delivery to get rid of Wriddhiman Saha, who struck 68 off 38 balls, was clocked at 152.8 kph.

Dale Steyn on Umran Malik: He will play international cricket soon

"Umran will play international cricket, no doubt about that. He bowls at 150kmph consistently, and nobody else is doing that in the world right now, maybe Lockie Ferguson is the other guy who does it, but they are very different bowlers. But from an Indian point of view, he is the only guy that consistently bowls over 145-150kmph every single ball, so he will play for India. But how India manages him is completely up to them," SRH fast bowling coach Dale Steyn had told Sportstar.