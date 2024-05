GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

Impact Player options: R. Sai Kishore/Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

GT vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Phil Salt BATTERS Sai Sudharsan (VC), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Shahrukh Khan BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy Team Composition: GT 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 9