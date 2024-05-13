MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?

GT vs KKR: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad.

Published : May 13, 2024 07:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during.
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Here is all you need to know before the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played on May 13, 2024.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match take place?

The toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on May 13?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match online?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Gujarat Titans /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid parades league title while still hungry for European glory
    AFP
  4. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru routs Delhi Capitals to rise to fifth in standings
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RCB vs DC Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru stays alive in Playoff race
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru routs Delhi Capitals to rise to fifth in standings
    N. Sudarshan
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Can see both sides of the story — Hussey on Jadeja’s obstructing the field dismissal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid parades league title while still hungry for European glory
    AFP
  4. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru routs Delhi Capitals to rise to fifth in standings
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RCB vs DC Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru stays alive in Playoff race
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment