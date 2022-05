GT vs RR LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2022 Final: Closing ceremony at 6:25; Toss updates, Playing XI news; streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the IPL 2022 Final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

TOSS AT 7:30PM.

RR vs GT Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

GT vs RR DREAM11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy Team composition: RR 6:5 GT Credits Left: 0.5

Where can you watch GT vs RR IPL 2022 final on TV and online?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels from 7:30PM IST — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1.