Harry Brook hits first century of IPL 2023 for SRH vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook slammed the first hundred of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The 24-year-old Brook, SRH’s most-expensive signing (Rs 13.25 crore) at the December 2022 auction, converted his maiden half-century in the tournament into the highest score so far this season. Brook recorded his second T20 ton off just 55 balls in the final over, laced with 12 fours and three sixes. Sunrisers finished on 228 for four, the highest total of the season and the highest-ever by a visiting team at the Eden Gardens.

After falling for 13 and 3 while batting in the middle-order, Brook was promoted to the opener’s slot in SRH’s previous game where he scored 13 runs.

Brook finally came into the zone in his fourth outing as SRH was sent into bat by KKR. The Englishman immediately took a liking to KKR pacer Umesh Yadav, smashing three fours and two maximums in his two-over spell in the PowerPlay. While a couple of wickets and the KKR spinners slowed him down, Brook bid his time patiently to reach fifty off 32 balls before the pacers returned.

Brook hammered pacer Lockie Ferguson for four fours and a six in the 15th over before waltzing past Shikhar Dhawan’s 99 to record the highest individual score of the season.

Brook is the fifth English batter to score a hundred in the IPL after Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. He is also the joint-third quickest to an IPL ton in four innings.