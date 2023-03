IPL: Full list of Impact Players used in SMAT 2022 before IPL 2023 rule change

Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on March 31. Following a four-year gap, IPL is slated to resume its original Home and Away format, but with the addition of a new impact player rule.

The impact player rule is the topic of much discussion. The 16 th season of the IPL will be the first to include an Impact Player.

The regulation permits a side to replace a member of the XI after the toss with an Impact Player at any time in the innings.

However, the Impact Player rule was initially established by the BCCI in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but under different terms. A team had to designate an impact player there before the toss, a team had to choose an impact player, who then had to be introduced before the end of the 14th over of an inning.

Here is the list of impact players used in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23

GROUP A:

ROUND 1:

MIZORAM VS MUMBAI

Impact Player Sub: Sairaj Patil (All-Rounder) for Dhawal Kulkarni (2-16) (Bowler) (Mumbai).

RAILWAYS VS UTTARAKHAND

Impact Player Subs: Suraj Ahuja 3(2b) (Batsman) for Mohammad Saif 0(4b) (All-Rounder) (Batsman) (Railways) and Piyush Joshi (Batsman) for Avneesh Sudha 31(31b) (Batsman) (Uttarakhand).

ASSAM VS VIDARBHA

Impact Player Subs: Nipan Deka 1-18 (All Rounder) for Rahul Hazarika 68(52b) (Batsman) (Assam) and Shubham Dubey (Batsman) for Aditya Sarwate (All Rounder) (Vidarbha).

MADHYA PRADESH VS RAJASTHAN

Impact Player Subs: Aman Bhadoriya (All Rounder) for Kuldeep Gehi 31(28b) (Batsman) (Madhya Pradesh) and Anirudh Singh 7(3b) (Batsman) for Tanveer Ul-Haq 0-39 (All Rounder) (Rajasthan).

ROUND 2

UTTARAKHAND VS ASSAM

Impact Player Subs: Piyush Joshi 43(33b) (Batsman) for Jiwanjot Singh 0(1) (Batsman) (Uttarakhand) and Nipan Deka 1-36 (All Rounder) for Dharani Rabha 0-15(All Rounder) (Assam).

VIDARBHA VS RAJASTHAN

Impact Player Sub: Akshay Wakhare 0-35 (Bowler) for Siddhesh Wath 0(3b) (Batsman) (Vidarbha).

MIZORAM VS RAILWAYS

Impact Player Sub: Lalhriatrenga (All Rounder) for Remruatdika Ralte 28-0 (Bowler) (Mizoram).

MADHYA PRADESH VS MUMBAI

Impact Player Sub: Aditya Shrivastava (All-Rounder) for Akshat Raghuwanshi 3(7b) (Batsman) (Madhya Pradesh).

ROUND 3

UTTARAKHAND VS MADHYA PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Satyam Baliyan 2-34 (Bowler) for Piyush Joshi 56(39b) (Batsman) (Uttarakhand) and Siddharth Patidar 9(14b) (Batsman) for Kuldeep Sen 0-10 (Bowler) (Madhya Pradesh).

MUMBAI VS ASSAM

Impact Player Subs: Abhishek Thakuri 8(7b) (Wicketkeeper Batsman) for Denish Das 9(10b) (All Rounder) (Assam) and Prashant Solanki 1-43 (Bowler) for Dhawal Kulkarni 0-20 (Bowler) (Mumbai).

VIDARBHA VS MIZORAM

Impact Player Subs: Harsh Dubey 1-12 (All-Rounder) for Aman Mokhade 19(12b) (All Rounder) (Vidarbha) and Lalhriatrenga 0(2b) (All Rounder) for Rinsangzela Hmamte 0-22 (Bowler) (Mizoram).

RAJASTHAN VS RAILWAYS

Impact Player Subs: Samarpit Joshi 39(27b) (Batsman) for Salman Khan 28(22b) (Batsman) (Rajasthan) and Suraj Ahuja 22(11b) (Batsman) for Mohammad Saif 0(1) (All -Rounder) (All-Rounder) (Railways).

ROUND 4

MUMBAI VS VIDARBHA

Impact Player Subs: Mohit Avasthi 1-8 (Bowler) for Yashasvi Jaiswal 8(4b) (Batsman) (Mumbai) and Siddhesh Wath 0(4b) (Batsman) for Yash Thakur 0-25 (All Rounder) (Vidarbha).

RAJASTHAN VSUTTARAKHANDD

Impact Player Subs: Manav Suthar 0-22 (Bowler) for Salman Khan 47(40b) (Batsman) (Rajasthan) and Neeraj Rathour 3(4b)(Batsman) for Piyush Joshi 5(3b) (Batsman) (Uttarakhand).

MADHYA PRADESH VS RAILWAYS

Impact Player Subs: Kumar Kartikeya 2-27 (Bowler) for Rajat Patidar 92(43b) (Batsman) (Madhya Pradesh) and Navneet Virk 0(1b) (All Rounder) for Shivam Chaudhary 21(15b) 0-12 (All Rounder) (Railways).

MIZORAM VS ASSAM

Impact Player Sub: Subham Mandal 39(39b) (Batsman) for Rahul Hazarika 7(9b) (Batsman) (Assam).

ROUND 5

ASSAM VS RAILWAYS

Impact Player Subs: Abhishek Thakuri 0(3b) (Wicketkeeper Batsaman) for Rahul Hazarika 13(16b) (Batsman) (Assam) and Akshat Pandey 0-15 (All-Rounder) for T Pradeep 1-14 (Bowler) (Railways).

MIZORAM VS MADHYA PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Joseph Lalthankhuma 12(22b)(Batsman) for Lalhmangaiha 5(9b) (All-Rounder) (Mizoram) and Siddharth Patidar 25(19b) (Batsman) for Gaurav Yadav 1-11 (Bowler) (Madhya Pradesh).

MUMBAI VS RAJASTHANAN

Impact Player Subs: Anirudh Singh 1(4b) (Batsman) for Khaleel Ahmed 1-47 (Bowler) (Rajasthan) and Mohit Avasthi 2-29 (Bowler) for Yashasvi Jaiswal 46(27b) (Batsman)(Mumbai).

VIDARBHA VS UTTARKHAND

Impact Player Subs: Harsh Dubey 0-18 (All-Rounder) for Shubham Dubey 5(8b) (Batsman)(Vidarbha) and Piyush Joshi 12(17b) (Batsman) for Jiwanjot Singh 20(25b) (Batsman)(Uttarakhand).

ROUND 6

VIDARBHA VS MADHYA PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Aman Bhadoriya 1(4b) (All-Rounder) for Kuldeep Sen 1-35 (Bowler) (Madhya Pradesh) and Harsh Dubey 0-11 (All-Rounder)for Shubham Dubey 10(13b) (Batsman)(Vidarbha).

MUMBAI VS RAILWAYS

Impact Player Subs: Aman Hakim Khan 2(5b) (Bowler) for Yashasvi Jaiswal 7(10b) (Batsman)(Mumbai) and Mohammad Saif 32(39b) (All-Rounderer) for Pratham Singh 5(4b) (Batsman) (Railways).

RAJASTHAN VS ASSAM

Impact Player Subs: Denish Das 15(17b) (All-Rounder) for Rahul Hazarika 24(19b) (Batsman) (Assam) and Samarpit Joshi 0(2b) (Batsman) for Ramnivas Golada 14(14b) (All-Rounder) (Rajasthan)

UTTARAKHANDAND VS MIZORAM

Impact Player Subs: Himanshu Bisht 4-8 (Bowler) for Piyush Joshi 64(43b) (Batsman)(Uttarakhand) and Joseph Lalthankhuma 14(22b) (Batsman) for Lalhmangaiha 4(9b) (All-Rounder) (Mizoram).

ROUND 7

RAJASTAN VS MIZORAM

Impact Player Subs: Arafat Khan 0-11 (All-Rounder) for Samarpit Joshi (Batsman) (Rajasthan) and Joseph Lalthankhuma 27(39b) (Batsman) for Rinsangzela Hmamte 0-23 (Bowler) (Mizoram).

MADHYA PRADESH VS ASSAM

Impact Player Subs: Ashwin Das 68(30b) 2-26 (All-Rounder) for Chanchal Rathore 0(1b) (Batsman) (Madhya Pradesh) and Nipan Deka 42(26b) (All-Rounder) for Rahul Hazarika 39(31b) (Batsman) (Assam).

MUMBAI VS UTTARAKHAND

Impact Player Subs: Piyush Joshi 5(9b) (Batsman) for Jiwanjot Singh 4(2b) (Batsman)(Uttarakhand) and Prashant Solanki 1-35 (Bowler) for Yashasvi Jaiswal 45(27b) (Batsman)(Mumbai).

RAILWAYS VS VIDARBHA

Impact Player Subs: Aditya Sarwate 2-8 (All-Rounder) for Akshay Wakhare 0-14 (Bowler) (Vidarbha) and Harsh Tyagi 0-11 (All-Rounder) for Shivam Chaudhary 84(58b) (All-Rounder) (Railways).

GROUP B

ROUND 1

DELHI VS MANIPUR

Impact Player Subs: Hrithik Shokeen 2-13 (Bowler) for Hiten Dalal 47(27b) (Batsman) (Delhi) and Ahmed Shah 12(18b) (Batsman) for Bishworjit Konthoujam 2-43 (Bowler) (Manipur).

TRIPURA VS GOA

Impact Player Subs: Subham Ghosh 24(24b) (All-Rounder) for Bikramkumar Das 17(23b) (Batsman) (Tripura) and Tunish Sawkar 36(25b) (Bowler) for Felix Alemao 1-17 (Bowler) (Goa).

PONDICHERRY VS UTTAR PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Paras Dogra 5(15b) (Batsman) for Akash Kargave 14(21b) (Batsman) (Pondicherry).

PUNJAB VS HYDERABAD

Impact Player Subs: Ashwani Kumar (Batsman) for Abhishek Sharma (All-Rounder) (Punjab) and Muthyala Charan 0(2b) (Bowler) for B Punnaiah 1-22 (Hyderabad).

UTTAR PRADESH VS TRIPURA

Impact Player Subs: Akshdeep Nath 37(24b) (Batsman) for Aryan Juyal 14(17b) (Uttar Pradesh) and Subham Ghosh 10(8b) (All-Rounder) for Abhijit Sarkar 1-27 (Bowler) (Tripura).

HYDERABAD VS PONDICHERRY

Impact Player Subs: B Punnaiah for Rahul Buddhi 3(3b) (Batsman) (Hyderabad) and Satish Jangir 1-32 (All-Rounder) for Sagar Udeshi 1-17 (Bowler) (Pondicherry).

MANIPUR VS GOA

Impact Player Sub: Ajay Lamabam 0-28 (Bowler) for Karnajit Yumnam 10(9b) (Batsman)(Manipur).

DELHI VS PUNJAB

Impact Player Subs: Hrithik Shokeen 1-17 (Bowler) for Hiten Dalal 6(3b) (Batsman) (Delhi) and Pukhraj Mann 8(2b) (Batsman) for Baltej Singh 0-28 (Bowler) (Punjab).

ROUND 3

TRIPURA VS PUNJAB

Impact Player Sub: Subham Ghosh 20(21b) 0-18 (All-Rounder) for Bikramkumar Das 2(6b) (Batsman) (Tripura).

DELHI VS UTTAR PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Akshdeep Nath 31(35b) (Batsman) for Kartik Tyagi 1-14 (Bowler)(Uttar Pradesh) and Pranshu Vijayran 5(4b) 0-9 (All-Rounder) for Hiten Dalal 0(1b) (Batsman) (Delhi).

MANIPUR VS PONDICHERRY

Impact Player Subs: Ajay Lamabam 0-29 (Bowler) for Karnajit Yumnam 20(24b) (Batsman)(Manipur) and Satish Jangir 0(2) 1-18 (All-Rounder)for Sagar Udeshi 1-12 (Bowler)(Pondicherry).

HYDERABAD VS GOA

Impact Player Subs: Trishank Gupta 0-12 (Bowler) for Rahul Buddhi 8(5b) (Batsman)(Hyderabad) and Tunish Sawkar 23(21) (Bowler) for Felix Alemao 0-30 (Bowler) (Goa).

ROUND 4

PONDICHERRY VS DELHI

Impact Player Subs: Parameeswaran Sivaraman 43(30b) (All-Rounder) for Rohan Suresh 1-28 (Bowler) (Pondicherry) and Yogesh Sharma 0-27 (All-Rounder) for Ishant Sharma 1-26 (Bowler) (Delhi).

TRIPURA VS HYDERABAD

Impact Player Subs: Bhagath Varma 1-18 (All-Rounder) for B Punnaiah 0-19 (Bowler) (Hyderabad) and Sridam Paul 15(10b) (All-Rounder) for Bishal Ghosh 19(11b) (Batsman) (Tripura).

GOA VS PUNJAB

Impact Player Sub: Tunish Sawkar 4(2b) (Bowler) for Vaibhav Govekar 6(8b) (All-Rounder) (Goa).

MANIPUR VS UTTAR PRADESH

Impact Player Sub: Ajay Lamabam 0-20 (Bowler)for Karnajit Yumnam 64(45b) (Batsman)(Manipur).

ROUND 5

GOA VS UTTAR PRADESH

Impact Player Sub: Akshdeep Nath 29(27b) (Batsman)for Kartik Tyagi 2-27 (Bowler)(Uttar Pradesh).

MANIPUR VS PUNJAB

Impact Player Sub: Karnajit Yumnam 2(10b) (Batsman)for Sultan Karim 0(3b) (Bowler)(Manipur).

DELHI VS HYDERABAD

Impact Player Sub: P Nitesh Reddy 1(2b) (Batsman) for B Punnaiah 0-25 (Bowler)(Hyderabad).

TRIPURA VS PONDICHERRY

Impact Player Subs: Avinash Jadhav 22(15b) (Batsman) for Ramachandran Ragupathy 0(1b) (Batsman) (Pondicherry) and Sankar Paul 0-11 (Bowler)for Bikramkumar Das 61(56b) (Batsman) (Tripura).

ROUND 6

PONDICHERRY VS PUNJAB

Impact Player Sub: Rohan Suresh (Bowler) for Sagar Udeshi 0(2b) 1-27 (Bowler)(Pondicherry).

GOA VS DELHI

Impact Player Subs: Amulya Pandrekar 0-12 (Bowler) for Tunish Sawkar 12(5b) (Bowler) (Goa) and Yogesh Sharma 1-17 (All-Rounder)for Mayank Yadav 0-24 (Bowler) (Delhi).

HYDERABAD VS UTTAR PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Dhruv Jurel 0(2b) (Wicketkeeper Batsman) for Kartik Tyagi 2-28 (Bowler) (Uttar Pradesh) and Trishank Gupta 2-23 (Bowler) for Ravi Teja 18(20b) (All-Rounder) (Hyderabad).

MANIPUR VS TRIPURA

Impact Player Sub: Sultan Karim 1-13 (Bowler) for Karnajit Yumnam 15(19b) (Batsman) (Manipur).

ROUND 7

MANIPUR VS HYDERABAD

Impact Player Subs: Rahul Buddhi 72(51b) (Batsman) for Elligaram Sanketh 3-19 (Bowler) (Hyderabad) and Sultan Karim 24(34b) 0-17 (Bowler) for Johnson Singh 0(6b) (Manipur).

UTTAR PRADESH VS PUNJAB

Impact Player Sub: Sameer Rizvi 16(16b) (Batsman) for Priyam Garg 0(2b) (Batsman) (Uttar Pradesh).

TRIPURA VS DELHI

Impact Player Sub: Sankar Paul 0-17 (Bowler) for Sudip Chatterjee 16(19b) (Batsman) (Tripura).

PONDICHERRY VS GOA

Impact Player Sub: Vishamber Kahlon 0(3b) (Bowler) for Vedant Naik 0-10 (Bowler) (Goa).

GROUP C

ROUND 1

ARUNACHAL PRADESH VS KERALA

No impact player was substituted

JAMMU AND KASHMIR VS MEGHALAYA

No impact player was substituted

HARYANA VS SERVICES

Impact Player Subs: Sumit Kumar 24(29b) (All-Rounder) for Ankit Kumar 19(8b) (Batsman) (Haryana) and Parth Rekhade 1-18 (All-Rounder) for Nitin Yadav 1-18 (Bowler) (Services).

KARNATAKA VS MAHARASHTRA

Impact Player Subs: Shamshuzama Kazi 28(24b) 0-15 (Bowler) for Ashay Palkar 0-24 (All-Rounder) (Maharashtra) and Shreyas Gopal 1-15 (All-Rounder) for Devdutt Padikkal 124(62b) (Karnataka).

ROUND 2

HARYANA VS MEGHALAYA

Impact Player Subs: Sumit Kumar 14(13b) (All-Rounder) for Ankit Kumar 9(9b) (Batsman) (Haryana) and Swarajeet Das 0(1b) (All-Rounder) for Chengkam Sangma 1-6 (Bowler)(Meghalaya).

MAHARASHTRA VS SERVICES

Impact Player Subs: Shamshuzama Kazi 0-28 (Bowler) for Yash Nahar 1(2b) (Batsman)(Maharashtra) and Amit Pachhara 50(31b) (Batsman) for Nitin Yadav 1-31 (Bowler)(Services).

JAMMU AND KASHMIR VS ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Nabam Tempol 10(15b) (Bowler) for Yab Niya 0-13 (Bowler) (Arunachal Pradesh) and Vivrant Sharma 4-13 (All-Rounder) for Jatin Wadhwan 49(34b) (Batsman) (Jammu and Kashmir).

KERALA VS KARNATAKA

Impact Player Subs: LR Chethan 0(6b) (Batsman) for Vidhwath Kaverappa 0-40 (Bowler) (Karnataka) and Sudhesan Midhun 2-15 (Bowler) for Vishnu Vinod 34(27b) (Wicket-keeper-batter) (Kerala).

ROUND 3

MEGHALAYA VS KARNATAKA

Impact Player Subs: Kilco Marak 0-11 (All-Rounder) for Kishan Lyngdoh 1(8b) (Batsman) (Meghalaya) and M Venkatesh 0-10 (Bowler) for Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-5 (Bowler) (Karnataka).

HARYANA VS KERALA

Impact Player Subs: Krishna Prasad 9(14b) (Batsman) for KM Asif 1-15 (Bowler) (Kerala) and Pramod Chandila 24(33b) (All-Rounder) for Aman Kumar 0-14 (Bowler)(Haryana).

ARUNACHAL PRADESH VS SERVICES

Impact Player Sub: Nabam Tempol 29(33b) 0-8 (Bowler) for Yab Niya (Bowler) (Arunachal Pradesh).

JAMMU AND KASHMIR VS MAHARASHTRA

Impact Player Subs: Auqib Nabi 0-46 (Bowler) for Jatin Wadhwan 19(16b) (Batsman) (Jammu and Kashmir) and Pavan Shah 51(38b) (Batsman) for Manoj Ingale 0(1b) 1-33 (Bowler) (Maharashtra).

ROUND 4

SERVICES VS KERALA

Impact Player Subs: Krishna Prasad 0(2b) (Batsman) for Vaisakh Chandran 3-28 (Bowler) (Kerala) and Parth Rekhade 17(11b) 2-19 (All-Rounder) for Ravi Chauhan 22(27b) (Batsman) (Services).

MAHARASHTRA VS MEGHALAYA

Impact Player Subs: Siddhesh Veer 0(4b) (All-Rounder) for Pavan Shah 2(5b) (Batsman) (Maharashtra) and Swarajeet Das 2-21 (All-Rounder) for Kilco Marak 0-13 (All-Rounder) (Meghalaya).

KARNATAKA VS JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Impact Player Subs: Shreyas Gopal 48(38b) 1-9 (All-Rounder) for Abhinav Manohar 2(6b) (Batsman) (Karnataka) and Vivrant Sharma 63(46b) (All-Rounder) for Mujtaba Yousuf 1-37 (All-Rounder) (Jammu and Kashmir).

HARYANA VS ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Impact Player Sub: Sumit Kumar 0-10 (All-Rounder) for Chaitanya Bishnoi 78(54b) (Batsman) (Haryana).

ROUND 5

JAMMU AND KASHMIR VS HARYANA

Impact Player Subs: Sumit Kumar 33(13b) 2-7 (All-Rounder) for Aman Kumar 0-8 (Bowler ) (Haryana) and Vivrant Sharma 4(3b) (All-Rounder) for Shubham Khajuria 8(9b) (Batsman) (Jammu and Kashmir).

ARUNACHAL PRADESH VS KARNATAKA

No impact player was substituted

MAHARASHTRA VS KERALA

Impact Player Sub: Sijomon Joseph 18(20b) (All-Rounder) for Vaisakh Chandran 0-26 (Bowler) (Kerala).

MEGHALAYA VS SERVICES

Impact Player Subs: Anish Charak 1-8 (All-Rounder) for Rohit Shah (Batsman) (Meghalaya) and Parth Rekhade 1-24 (All-Rounder) for Gaurav Sharma 0-15 (Bowler) (Services).

ROUND 6

SERVICES VS KARNATAKA

Impact Player Subs: Parth Rekhade 0-18 (All-Rounder) for Anshul Gupta 7(15b) (Batsman) (Services) and Shreyas Gopal 0-15 (All-Rounder) for Vasuki Koushik 0-11 (Bowler) (Karnataka).

KERALA VS JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Impact Player Subs: Sudhesan Midhun 1-16 (Bowler) for Mohammed Azharuddeen 0(1b) (Wicketkeeper batter) (Kerala) and Vivrant Sharma 11(7b) (All-Rounder) for Rithik Singh 0-25 (Bowler) (Jammu and Kashmir).

MAHARASHTRA VS HARYANA

Impact Player Subs: Pavan Shah 15(15b) (Batsman) for Siddhesh Veer 15(20b) 0-12 (All-Rounder) (Maharashtra) and Piyush Dahiya 5(10b) (All-Rounder) for Aman Kumar 0-16 (Bowler) (Haryana).

MEGHALAYA VS ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Anish Charak 0-17 (All-Rounder) for Rohit Shah 10(9b) (Batsman) (Meghalaya) and Neelam Obi 7(13b) (Batsman) for Yab Niya 0-32 (Bowler) (Arunachal Pradesh).

ROUND 7

MAHARASHTRA VS ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Kaushal Tambe 62(29b) (All-Rounder) for Yash Nahar 7(12b) (Batsman) (Maharashtra) and Techi Sonam 6(3b) (Batsman) for Tollum Makcha 1-30 (Bowler)(Meghalaya).

HARYANA VS KARNATAKA

Impact Player Subs: Piyush Dahiya 16(16b) (All-Rounder) for Ankit Kumar 0(1b) (Batsman)(Haryana) and Shreyas Gopal 22(23b) 1-14 (All-Rounder)for Vasuki Koushik 0-13 (Bowler)(Karnataka).

MEGHALAYA VS KERALA

Impact Player Subs: Kishan Lyngdoh 19(19b) (Batsman) for Rohit Shah 6(8b) (Batsman) (Meghalaya) and Sudhesan Midhun 2-18 (Bowler) for Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 1-13 (Bowler) (Kerala).

JAMMU AND KASHMIR VS SERVICES

Impact Player Subs: Parth Rekhade 0(1b) 3-31 (All-Rounder) for Nitin Yadav 0-26 (Bowler) (Services) and Umran Malik 0-28 (Bowler) for Henan Nazir 11(14b) (Batsman) (Jammu and Kashmir).

GROUP D

ROUND 1

GUJARAT VS HIMACHAL PRADESH

Match abandoned

NAGALAND VS BARODA

Impact Player Subs: Mughavi Wotsa (Batsman) for Sedezhalie Rupero (Batsman) (Nagaland) and Harsh Desai 20(21) (Batsman) for Chinta Gandhi 1-4 (Bowler) (Baroda).

ROUND 2

BARODA VS SOURASHTRA

Impact Player Subs: Parth Chauhan (Batsman) for Yuvraj Chudasama (Bowler) (Saurashtra) and Safvan Patel 0-20 (All-Rounder) for Dhruv Patel 13(27b) (All-Rounder) (Baroda).

ANDHRA PRADESH VS HIMACHAL PRADESH

Match abandoned

NAGALAND VS BIHAR

Impact Player Sub: Chopise Hopongkyu 0-33 (Bowler) for Sedezhalie Rupero 9(10b) (Batsman) (Nagaland).

ROUND 3

SOURASHTRA VS NAGALAND

Impact Player Subs: Nzanthung Mozhui 5(9b) (Batsman) for Chopise Hopongkyu 1-27 (Bowler) (Nagaland) and Parth Bhut 1-13 (All-Rounder) for Tarang Gohel 12(11b) (Wicketkeeper batter) (Saurashtra).

HIMACHAL PRADESH VS BIHAR

Impact Player Subs: Kanwar Abhinay 0-24 (Bowler) for Nikhil Gangta 0(2b) (Batsman) (Himachal Pradesh) and Raghuvendra Pratap Singh 7(7b) 1-26 (All-Rounder) for Apurva Anand 0-14 (Bowler) (Bihar).

BARODA VS GUJARAT

Impact Player Subs: Hemang Patel 2(2b) 1-29 (All-Rounder) for Chintan Gaja 2-31 (Bowler) (Gujarat) and Lukman Meriwala 2-34 (Bowler) for Harsh Desai 26(19b) (Batsman) (Baroda).

ROUND 4

GUJARAT VS SOURASHTRA

Impact Player Subs: Hardik Patel 1-27 (Bowler) for Urvil Patel 40(32b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) (Gujarat) and Parth Chauhan (Batsman) for Tarang Gohel 19(11b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) (Saurashtra).

BARODA VS BIHAR

Impact Player Sub: Atit Sheth 8(8b) (All-Rounder) for Harsh Desai 2(5b) (Batsman)(Baroda).

NAGALAND VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Impact Player Sub: Shaik Rasheed 0-12 (Batsman) for Lalith Mohan 0-36 (Bowler)(Andhra Pradesh).

ROUND 5

BIHAR VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Anunay Singh 0-9 (Bowler) for Babul Kumar 72(50b) (Batsman) (Bihar) and Girinath Reddy 4(4b) 0-19 (All-Rounder) for Lalith Mohan 0-23 (Bowler) (Andhra Pradesh).

NAGALAND VS GUJARAT

No Impact players were substituted

HIMACHAL PRADESH VS SOURASHTRA

Impact Player Subs: Nikhil Gangta 54(39b) (Batsman) for Sumeet Verma 0(1b) (Batsman) (Himachal Pradesh) and Parth Chauhan 3(6b) (Batsman) for Tarang Gohel 17(20b) Wicketkeeper batsman) (Saurashtra).

ROUND 6

ANDHRA PRADESH VS GUJARAT

Impact Player Subs: Manish Golamaru 0(3b) 1-20 (All-Rounder) for Abhishek Reddy 12 (14b) (Batsman) (Andhra Pradesh) and Priyesh Patel 12(8b) (Wicket-keeper batter) for Hardik Patel 2-26 (Bowler) (Gujarat).

BIHAR VS SOURASHTRA

Impact Player Sub: Roshan Madhav 7(10b) (Wicket-keeper batter) for Babul Kumar 19(12b) (Batsman) (Bihar).

BARODA VS HIMACHAL PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Atit Sheth 14(13b) (All-Rounder) for Harsh Desai 6(5b) (Batsman) (Baroda) and Vaibhav Arora 2-28 (Bowler) for Digvijay Rangi 0-14 (All-Rounder) (Himachal Pradesh).

ROUND 7

NAGALAND VS HIMACHAL PRADESH

Impact Player Sub: Sedezhalie Rupero 2(10b) (Batsman) for Nzanthung Mozhui 5(18b) (Batsman) (Nagaland).

BARODA VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Impact Player Subs: Bandaru Ayyappa 1-18 (Bowler) for Lalith Mohan 1-29 (Bowler) (Andhra Pradesh) and Safvan Patel 0-34 (All-Rounder) for Jyotsnil Singh 25(23b) (All-Rounder) (Baroda).

BIHAR VS GUJARAT

Impact Player Subs: Mangal Mahrour 51(37b) (Batsman) for Babul Kumar 32(18b) (Batsman)(Bihar) and Saurav Chauhan 0(1b) (Batsman) for Hardik Patel 1-19 (Bowler)(Gujarat).

GROUP E

ROUND 1

BENGAL VS JHARKHAND

Match abandoned

SIKKIM VS ODISHA

Impact Player Sub: Anil Subba 0-7 (Bowler) for Pankaj Kumar Rawat 34(34b) (Batsman) (Sikkim).

CHHATTISGARH VS TAMIL NADU

Impact Player Subs: Chezhian Harinishanth 33(36b) (Batsman) for T Natarajan 0-31 (Bowler) (Tamil Nadu) and Sahban Khan 5(18b) 2-21 (All-Rounder) for Rishabh Tiwari 13(15b) (Batsman) (Chhattisgarh).

ROUND 2

ODISHA VS TAMIL NADU

Impact Player Subs: Abhishek Tanwar 0-7 (Bowler)for Sandeep Warrier 0-15 (Bowler)(Tamil Nadu) and Sushil Barik 0-20 (All-Rounder) for Anshuman Rath 51(40b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) (Odisha).

CHHATTISGARH VS JHARKHAND

Match abandoned

CHANDIGARH VS SIKKIM

Impact Player Sub: Md Kush (Batsman) for Md Saptulla 0-13 (Bowler) (Sikkim).

ROUND 3

SIKKIM VS TAMIL NADU

Impact Player Subs: Khush Mohamed 1(7b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Pankaj Kumar Rawat 22(29b) (Batsman) (Sikkim) and Manimaran Siddharth 2-8 (Bowler) for Sandeep Warrier 0-7 (Bowler) (Tamil Nadu).

JHARKHAND VS CHANDIGARH

Impact Player Subs: Pankaj Kumar 2(6b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Kumar Kushagra 3(7b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) (Jharkhand) and Rohit Dhanda 0-22 (Bowler) for Jagjit Singh 0-32 (All-Rounder)(Chandigarh).

ODISHA VS BENGAL

Impact Player Subs: Abhishek Porel 20(14b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Mukesh Kumar 3-12 (Bowler) (Bengal) and Sujit Lenka 12(15b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Aasirwad Swain 4(5b) (batsman) (Odisha).

ROUND 4

BENGAL VS TAMIL NADU

Impact Player Subs: Abhishek Tanwar 9(13b) 1-15 (Bowler) for Sandeep Warrier 0-19 (Bowler) (Tamil Nadu) and Abhishek Porel 0(2b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Ranjot Khaira 2(7b) (Batsman) (Bengal).

CHANDIGARH VS ODISHA

Impact Player Subs: Rohit Dhanda 1-19 (Bowler) for Harnoor Singh 10(16b) (Batsman) (Chandigarh) and Sameer Mohanty 1(3b) (All-Rounder) for Tarani Sa 2-25 (Batsman)(Odisha).

SIKKIM VS CHHATTISGARH

Impact Player Subs: Nasun Tamang 0(1b) for Pankaj Kumar Rawat 1(8b) (Batsman)(Sikkim) and Sahban Khan 1-7 (All-Rounder)for Sumit Ruikar 3-16 (Chhattisgarh).

ROUND 5

CHANDIGARH VS CHHATTISGARH

Impact Player Sub: Rohit Dhanda 0(16b) (Bowler) for Raj Bawa 30(31b) (Chandigarh).

BENGAL VS SIKKIM

Impact Player Sub: Ravi Kumar 1-20 for Ranjot Khaira 22(15b) (Batsman) (Bengal).

TAMIL NADU VS JHARKHAND­

Impact Player Subs: Pankaj Kumar 33(35b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Rahul Shukla 2-22 (Jharkhand) and Sanjay Yadav 21(22b) for Chezhian Harinishanth 0(3b) (Batsman) (Tamil Nadu).

ROUND 6

BENGAL VS CHHATTISGARH

Impact Player Subs: Aishwarya Mourya 0(1b) for Ravi Kiran 0-4 (Chhattisgarh) and Karan Lal 16(9b) for Ranjot Khaira 21(20b) (Batsman) (Bengal).

TAMIL NADU VS CHANDIGARH

Impact Player Subs: Murugan Ashwin 1-11 for Chezhian Harinishanth 26(21b) (Batsman)(Tamil Nadu) and Shivam Bhambri 6(9b) for Rohit Dhanda 1-29 (Bowler)(Chandigarh).

JHARKHAND VS ODISHA

Impact Player Subs: Sameer Mohanty 0-29 (All-Rounder) for Mushtaq Beg 0-26 (Bowler) (Odisha) and Vivekanand Tiwari 2-12 (Bowler) for Kumar Suraj 32(25b) (All-Rounder) (Jharkhand).

ROUND 7

SIKKIM VS JHARKHAND

Impact Player Subs: Chitiz Tamang 10(11b) (Wicketkeeper batsman)for Pankaj Kumar Rawat 6(13b) (Batsman)(Sikkim) and Supriyo Chakraborty 0-6 (Bowler) for Vikash Singh 2-10 (Bowler) (Jharkhand).

CHHATTISGARH VS ODISHA

Impact Player Subs: Aishwarya Mourya 10(8b) (All-Rounder) for Prateek Yadav 3(5b) (Batsman) (Chhattisgarh) and Suryakant Pradhan 1(4b) (Bowler) for Tarani Sa 1-31 (Batsman) (Odisha).

BENGAL VS CHANDIGARH

Impact Player Subs: Agniv Pan 6(8b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) for Abhishek Porel 2(6b) (Wicketkeeper batsman) (Bengal) and Yuvraj Chaudhary 1-20 (Bowler) for Rohit Dhanda 1-13 (Bowler)(Chandigarh).

KNOCKOUTS

PRE-QUARTERFINAL 1: PUNJAB v HARYANA

Ashwani Kumar 0-13 (bowler) for Shubman Gill 4 (10)(batter) - Punjab

Piyush Dahiya 7 (11) (batter) retired out Yuvraj Singh 13 (12) (batter) - Haryana

PRE-QUARTERFINAL 2: CHHATTISGARH v VIDARBHA

Sanjeet Desai 4 (9) (batter) for Akhil Herwadkar 19 (20) (batter)- Chhattisgarh

Akshay Wakhare 0-8 (bowler) for Aditya Sarvate 1-15 (bowler) - Vidarbha

PRE-QUARTERFINAL 3: SAURASHTRA v KERALA

Vishvaraj Jadeja 31 (23) (batter) for Havik Desai 12 (10) (batter) - Saurashtra

Sudhesan Midhun 1-19 (bowler) for Vaisakh Chandran 0-4 (bowler) - Kerala

QUARTERFINAL 1: PUNJAB v KARNATAKA

Ashwani Kumar 1-37 (bowler) for Shubman Gill 126 (55)(batter) - Punjab

Rohan Patil 2(4) (batter) for Vijaykumar Vyshak 0-46 (bowler) - Karnataka

QUARTERFINAL 2: VIDARBHA v DELHI

Harsh Dubey 0-9 (bowler) for Shivam Dubey 29 (13) (batter) - Vidarbha

Mayank Yadav 1-16 (bowler) for Navdeep Saini 1-26 (bowler) - Delhi

QUARTERFINAL 3: BENGAL v HIMACHAL PRADESH

Karan Lal 21 (27) (batter) for Ranjot Khaira 14 (10) (batter) - Bengal

Nitin Sharma 12 (7) (batter) for Prashant Chopra 3 (9) - Himachal Pradesh

QUARTERFINAL 4: SAURASHTRA v MUMBAI

Vishvaraj Jadeja 1 (3) (batter) for Havik Desai 23 (20) (batter) - Saurashtra

Sairaj Patil 31 (26) (batter) for Prithvi Shaw 2 (5) (batter) - Mumbai

SEMIFINAL 1: HIMACHAL PRADESH v PUNJAB

Abhimanyu Rana 2 (7) (batter) for Prashant Chopra 17 (15) (batter) - Himachal Pradesh

Pukhraj Mann 10 (10) (batter) for Prabhsimran Singh 8 (10) (batter) - Punjab

SEMIFINAL 2: VIDARBHA v MUMBAI

Lalit Yadav 1-32 (bowler) for Shubham Dubey 19 (22) (batter) - Vidarbha

FINAL: HIMACHAL PRADESH v MUMBAI

Nitin Sharma 0 (1) (batter) for Nikhil Gupta 22 (14) (batter) - Himachal Pradesh