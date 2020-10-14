IPL 2020: Dhoni, Pooran, Samson in monster sixes club

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some monstrous maximums being hit out of the park.

A match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on September 22 saw 33 sixes being hammered. Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers, last Monday, hit two sixes which ended up denting cars and holding up traffic outside Sharjah.

Sanju Samson, who has hit the most sixes in this edition of the tournament, thus far, has also hit one of the biggest ones on Wednesday against Delhi Capitals - 102 metre-long.



MS Dhoni, too, turned back the clock in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, as he muscled the ball 102 metres away. Kings XI Punjab's hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran, meanwhile, has been found slamming the biggest sixes of them all.



Here are the top 10 biggest sixes in IPL 2020: