IPL 2020: Dhoni, Pooran, Samson in monster sixes club MS Dhoni, Nicholas Pooran and Sanju Samson among others have been hitting the biggest sixes of IPL 2020. Team Sportstar UAE 14 October, 2020 22:56 IST The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some monstrous maximums being hit out of the park.A match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on September 22 saw 33 sixes being hammered. Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers, last Monday, hit two sixes which ended up denting cars and holding up traffic outside Sharjah.READ | IPL 2020: The format is brutal on the bowlers, says Gavaskar Sanju Samson, who has hit the most sixes in this edition of the tournament, thus far, has also hit one of the biggest ones on Wednesday against Delhi Capitals - 102 metre-long.MS Dhoni, too, turned back the clock in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, as he muscled the ball 102 metres away. Kings XI Punjab's hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran, meanwhile, has been found slamming the biggest sixes of them all.Here are the top 10 biggest sixes in IPL 2020:PositionBatsmanDistance (m)1Nicholas Pooran (KXIP)1062Jofra Archer (RR)1053Nicholas Pooran (KXIP)1054MS Dhoni (CSK)1025Sanju Samson (RR)1026Shane Watson (CSK)1017Nicholas Pooran (KXIP)1008Shreyas Iyer (DC)999Kieron Pollard (MI)9710Jonny Bairstow (SRH)97